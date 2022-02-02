Baypark Speedway promoter Bill Buckley and 2021 50-lap midget car champion Hayden Williams.

New Zealand's red traffic light setting for Covid-19 won't prevent a green light for racing action at Baypark Speedway on the weekend.

But it means a different method for race fans to catch the competition with Saturday's Bay 51 midget car feature race set to go ahead as a livestream attraction, without spectators in the stadium.

The race is Baypark's effort to establish an annual signature event for the open-wheel midget cars. The inaugural race was held over 50 laps in 2021 and the next phase in its development is rebranding as the Bay 51 to give it a unique duration and identity.

Although the race is a lap longer, Baypark Speedway promoter Bill Buckley says it's very much a case of going the extra mile to make sure the race happens this year.

"For the fans, the competitors and the sponsors, it's very important that we try everything possible to keep the sport operating under the changing Covid-19 settings," says Bill Buckley.

"Over the past two seasons the content and technology of our big-screen presentation has developed into a quality livestream product, and this weekend is a chance to showcase our three fastest classes in a special online show."

It also means the initial momentum of last season's 50-lap midget car race isn't lost.

Hayden Williams (27) races alongside Brad Mosen during their fierce duel for the lead in last season's Baypark Speedway midget car 50-lapper.

"The first 50-lap race at Baypark in 2021 was a fantastic spectacle and it's our intention to make it New Zealand's most prestigious midget car event," says Bill Buckley.

"We don't want to wait another year to build on the excitement of last year's race."

The Bay 51 has attracted a quality field of 28 drivers from throughout New Zealand. The lineup is headed by inaugural Baypark 50-lapper winner – and reigning New Zealand midget car champion – Hayden Williams (Baypark) along with nine-time NZ champ Michael Pickens (Auckland).

Also in the lineup are former national champions Brad Mosen and Peter Hunnibell from Auckland, while South Island champ Jack Low is making the trip from Christchurch and North Island champion Hayden Guptill (Baypark) is another leading contender.

Along with the drivers registered at Baypark and Auckland's Western Springs, the field includes Palmerston North, Stratford, Kihikihi, Whanganui and Christchurch visitors.

High-quality support classes have been assembled for the meeting, with 18-car fields to line up in both the sprint car and super saloon car categories.

The livestream is produced by Volt Media, with booking details available through the Baypark Speedway website and Facebook page. The livestream begins at 6pm and racing starts at 6.30pm.