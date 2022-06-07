RSE workers from Baygold Limited were out collecting rubbish in Te Puke town centre last Friday.

Recognised Seasonal Employment (RSE) workers are used to early starts, but last week that early start was not for picking kiwifruit, but picking up rubbish.

Baygold RSE workers were out in force cleaning up first around MacKenzie Rd, Paengaroa on Wednesday then in Te Puke CBD on Friday.

The initiative was a positive step in addressing a number of issues that have arisen recently regarding some RSE workers' behaviour in the town centre.

Kerry Latter, Baygold CEO Carl Simmons' assistant, says she was aware of complaints about RSE workers generally, not specifically those associated with Baygold.

"We just decided [the clean-up] was something we could do as Baygold, and show the community that we are trying to help," she says.

On Friday 72 RSE workers spent around an hour and a half in the town centre.

Kerry says feedback from the workers and the public was positive.

RSE workers on Jellicoe St collecting rubbish.

"When it was happening motorists were driving down the high street tooting and saying 'well done Baygold, we can see you guys are doing something'."

She says there was a good atmosphere.

"People were saying 'this is fantastic, thanks for coming and doing something for the community' and the boys felt really good about it."

Te Puke Community Board chairman Richard Crawford, who made the initial approach to Baygold's pastoral team, echoed Kerry's thoughts.

"A lot of people on the street were very encouraging to them and they picked up a whole trailer-load of rubbish and went right through the CBD area," he says.

He was happy something came out of his approach.

"I'm really rapt. It was good. I was able to talk to the whole group too."

He told the workers they are welcome in the community.

"I said I know there have been issues, but told them 'when you are here, you are part of the community'," he says.