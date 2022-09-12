Bay of Plenty's median house price jumped 4.1 per cent year on year, a new report shows. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty's median house price jumped 4.1 per cent year on year, a new report shows.

The latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand figures show the region's median house prices jumped to $895,000 in August 2022 from $860,000 in July 2022 - and 6.5 per cent from $840,000 in August 2021.

Median house prices also rose month on month in Tauranga and Rotorua.

In Tauranga, the median house prices increased 3.8 per cent to $960,000 from $925,000 in July 2022 - but fell a slight 1 per cent year on year from $970,000 in August 2021.

Rotorua's median house prices climbed 6.3 per cent to $675,000 from $635,000 in July 2022 - and 8.9 per cent year on year from $620,000 in August 2021.

Whakatane's median prices have kept climbing, rising 13.1 per cent to $865,000 from $765,000 the month before - and a massive 45.4 per cent from $595,000 in August 2021.

However, Western Bay of Plenty recorded an 8.4 per cent drop in median house prices from $1,070,000 in July 2022 to $980,000 last month. But prices were still 5.4 per cent up on $930,000 in August last year.

The number of properties sold in the Bay of Plenty last month was 333, up from 328 in July 2022 and 325 in August 2021.

A total of 187 properties sold in Tauranga, compared with 182 in July 2022 and 186 in August last year.

In Rotorua, 62 properties were sold compared with 65 the month prior and 73 a year ago.

There were 45 sales in the Western Bay and 26 in Whakatane.

The average number of days it was taking for properties to sell was 59, more than the 10-year average for August, which is 44 days.

REINZ regional director Neville Falconer said stock levels remained high, up 170.2 per cent annually, and new listings also increased 62 per cent.

"Bay of Plenty salespeople say they are still proactively managing vendors' price expectations."

Falconer said Rotorua buyers were waiting for easier access to finance and for prices in the region to ease.

"More sales were subject to conditions such as house sales in August."

Attendance at open homes was inconsistent and the most active buyer groups over the course of the month were owner-occupiers and first-home buyers, he said.

"Rotorua salespeople say that the local election coming up in October may interrupt the region's usual spring lift in activity."

Compared with August 2021

• Median price up 6.5%

• Sales count up 2.5%

• Days to sell increased 27 days

Compared with July 2022

• Median Price up 4.1%

• Seasonally adjusted median

price up 2.6%

• Sales count up 1.5%

• Seasonally adjusted sales

count down 0.6%

• Days to sell increased 3 days