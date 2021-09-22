Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain and strong wind watches in place for parts of region

MetService National weather: September 21st-23rd. Video / MetService

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for parts of the North Island.

A deepening low is slowly moving over the Tasman Sea directing a moist north to northeast flow over central and northern New Zealand, MetService said in a statement.

An associated front is forecast to move across central and northern areas from the west tonight and then move away to the east later on Thursday.

This front is preceded by a period of heavy rain and strong to gale force northeast winds, with watches and warnings in force for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 3am to 11am on Thursday. The forecast is for a period of heavy rain, localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h possible, and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Heavy rain and strong northeast winds are expected for many parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island as... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Bay of Plenty, excluding the eastern ranges, from 6am to 3pm Thursday. The forecast is for a period of heavy rain, localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h possible, and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

There is a strong wind watch in place for coastal Bay of Plenty east of Te Puke from 10am to 2pm Thursday. The forecast is for northeast winds which may approach a severe gale in exposed places.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Rotorua tomorrow is for rain, heavy at times, turning to showers in the afternoon, some heavy and thundery until late evening, easing at night. The high is 15C and the low 6C.

Tomorrow, Tauranga residents can expect rain, heavy at times, turning to showers by afternoon, some heavy and thundery until evening, easing at night. The high is 18C and the low 8C.