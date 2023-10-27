The director and actor is part of a new push to promote the country. Video / 100% Pure New Zealand

International tourists and cruise ship passengers visiting the Bay of Plenty have put the wind back in Blair Anderson’s sails after battling to keep his business going through a tough three years.

The Waimarino Adventure Park and Kayak Tours owner said Labour weekend had brought a “fun vibe” to his Tauranga business.

“It was great, with lovely people and we had our cafe going,” Anderson told The Bay of Plenty Times.

Anderson said Saturday in particular was a “good, busy” day for the park.

“We’ve been doing some upkeep to make the park look clean and presentable,” Anderson said.

“We managed to get it open for the weekend and had a great weekend overall.”

Anderson said he and his staff had worked hard to keep the dream business alive.

The business has suffered significant upsets since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic shortened the summer season, resulting in the culling of 30 staff and and the eventual closure of park-based wedding venue and function centre Waverley on Wairoa in November 2021.

Waimarino Water and Adventure Park director Blair Anderson. Photo / Mead Norton

Earlier this year, Anderson’s business was dealt another blow when January storms caused $90,000 in flood damages.

Despite the challenges, Anderson said Waimarino’s outstanding staff and work with the community kept him going.

“We’re still around. We’re still motivated,” Anderson said.

Now, Anderson said business was back to about 82 per cent on pre-Covid-19 numbers.

“With a bit of luck, the international tourism market is what’s going to help us come out of the doldrums.”

Anderson said Waimarino’s kayak tours had already begun to see the benefits of international visitors returning.

“That’s kept us steady with tours happening every night of the week in Tauranga and Rotorua.”

And on October 16, Anderson said the first cruise ship passengers doubled tour bookings.

“The weather was perfect. The staff did an amazing job. They did everything absolutely perfectly and so the results were great.

Anderson said another intake of cruise ship passengers at the end of the month was also expected to double customer numbers.

“The summer looks like it’s going to be busy and crazy. So if anyone is looking to work at Waimarino we’d be keen to chat with them.”

According to electronic card transaction data published by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, domestic tourism spending in the Bay was up by 2.1 per cent in the year to July 2023 while international tourism spending had increased by 25 per cent in the same period.

In the year ending July 2019, domestic visitors spent about $551.5 million in the region. This jumped up by over $90m to $642.3m this year.

International tourists spent $67.7m in the year ending July 2019. By the end of the financial year July 2023, international visitors had shelled out $84.1m in total, a difference of over $16m.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the Bay’s tourism sector has demonstrated “strong resilience and recovery” since all Covid-19 restrictions ended.

“The latest data shows that visitor spend in our region last month was 24 per cent higher than in September 2019,” Nathan said.

“We’ve always had a strong domestic visitor market and this actually grew while New Zealand’s international border was closed.

“This means that tourism has consistently been one of the top ten industries that keep our Coastal Bay of Plenty economy going.”

But Nathan said operators weren’t taking anything for granted.

“It takes constant effort and innovation to ensure that our destination stays top of mind as an attractive and distinctive option in an increasingly competitive global travel market.”

Nathan said Labour weekend traditionally marked the start of the “key” six-month visitor season.

“We’re expecting a great summer,” Nathan said.

“We’re happy with the forecasts that are predicting sunnier weather this summer. That will be welcome news to our campgrounds, event organisers and marine activity operators, in particular.”

Nathan said tourism business owners’ top priority was to provide optimal customer service and memorable experiences.

“Whether it’s adventure, sightseeing, or just relaxing and enjoying some of the great foodie experiences and the beautiful outdoors, it’s all here in the Bay.”



