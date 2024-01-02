Sand Bakery and Cafe owner Jack Lao says revenue was down 90 per cent over three days of roadworks outside the business. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2023. Here’s what made headlines in September

September 6

A Cameron Road cafe owner said roadworks that blocked parking outside his business for three days without warning made him feel like he was “in jail” and his revenue dropped by 90 per cent.

Owners and staff of nearby businesses happy to see the end of roadworks say they are relieved to have parking back after what one described as a “nightmare” few months, but concerns linger about wider disruptions continuing over Christmas.

The Tauranga City Council says it is on track to finish the first stage of the project (Harington Street to 17th Avenue) in December and is staying in touch with businesses as it does its best to minimise disruptions.

Sand Bakery and Cafe owner Jack Lao says revenue was down 90 per cent over three days of roadworks outside the business. Photo / Alex Cairns

September 9

Vyron Mete saved his father’s life but it almost cost him his own.

Seven months after the 32-year-old donated his left kidney to his father, Vyron was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that doctors believe was triggered by the transplant.

The real estate agent, mental health activist and rugby player is sharing his story to raise awareness about blood plasma donations. He said that “150 people, they saved my life”.

Vyron Mete donated a kidney to his father. Photo / Alex Cairns

September 11

A Bay of Plenty mother has quit her job to become a full-time carer for her 17-year-old daughter, who is living with an “invisible illness”.

Rebecca Miller’s daughter, Rachel, was diagnosed with moderate to severe myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) – also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) – two years ago.

Miller said Rachel’s condition was a “heartbreak” for the Te Puke family and meant the teen missed out on milestones such as graduating from high school, attending the school ball, going to university, and getting a job.

Rebecca Miller has had to quit her job to look after her daughter who is living with chronic fatigue. Photo / Alex Cairns

September 15

Roy Nugter is “living life again” in spite of a rare cancer doctors warned could claim his life within a year.

The Katikati father attributes his recovery to the unfunded “miracle” drug Keytruda and the community donations that are helping to pay for it. In 2018, he was diagnosed with stage four squamous cell carcinoma of the lungs, aged 55.

Doctors gave him less than a year, without treatment, to live, or one to three years with chemotherapy. For $100,000, Keytruda — a treatment that could help his immune system fight the cancer — was also an option, Nugter says.

Except, financially it was not. Pharmac funds Keytruda for some cancers, within certain eligibility criteria. Some skin and lung cancers are included, but not the type Nugter has.

Katikati man, Roy Nugter, has started his Keytruda medication in his fight against cancer. Photo / Alex Cairns

September 21

More than 500 council staff are receiving free bus travel at an estimated cost to ratepayers of about $100,000 a year.

Tauranga City Council says the initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, free up parking and lower carbon emissions — and it hopes businesses will follow suit.

A public transport leader says the idea is a “win-win”.

One residents’ group leader also backs the initiative, but another questions how it helps locals struggling with high living costs.

It comes as authorities consider congestion charging to help tackle the city’s clogged roads.

