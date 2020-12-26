Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: February 2020

Three cars were destroyed in a suspicious fire outside a Papamoa East home last year. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2020. This is what made headlines in February.

February 2:

Notorious international bikie gang the Mongols arrived in the Bay of Plenty last year with a reputation for ruthless violence in Australia and the United States. Police and gang experts warned of the potential for conflict as the numbers of patched gang members exploded across the country.

The prediction of a turf war came true last week in Tauranga with a suspected arson and tit-for-tat revenge shootings with semi-automatic weapons between the Mongols and the Mongrel Mob.

February 6:

A mother of seven who was homeless and living in a tent with her young family has finally found a home after a 17-month search.

Donna Love moved into a

with her children last week . The move came after more than 600 unsuccessful applications to find private rental accommodation in Tauranga.

Donna Love has been trapped in transitional housing for more than a year and now finally has a home. Photo / File

February 14:

A possible double-murder suspect

and car chase that unfolded around families out walking in central Tauranga.

Police shot dead on Thursday evening the man they wanted to speak to in relation to a double homicide at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, earlier this week.

Police search State Highway 2 after a man was shot while fleeing police. Photo / File

February 18:

and would light up a room.

Having worked at Tauranga's PBT for about two years, Booth had spent recent months enjoying time off with her new baby.

The 30-year-old loved her job and was believed to be heading back to work once her maternity leave ended. But she would never return.

February 20:

to Tauranga is expected to create about 100 permanent jobs for the city.

Fletcher Building has announced it will relocate its Auckland-based Winstone Wallboards manufacturing and distribution operation to Tauranga.

Industrial building on fire at Firth on Macrae Ave, Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

February 21:

was in a cement tower under demolition at the now unoperational Firth plant.

Thick black smoke and flames were seen coming from the building on Macrae Ave just before midday today. The fire was now under control.

February 23:

The cousin of New Zealander Rowan Baxter -

in a deliberately lit car fire - says he had a series of affairs and had a dangerous sense of possession and entitlement.

Sandra Taylor says Baxter, who took his own life after killing his family, had a degrading view of women that fuelled his rage.

Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter originally from Tauranga with his wife Hannah and children at home in Brisbane January 2020. Photo / File

February 26:

A signage error has been given as one of the reasons for a

And it's not the only council project that needed more money to finish the job, with Durham St coming in an extra $375,000 over its already significantly increased budget.

Te Papa O Nga Manu Porotakataka in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

February 27:

T

as a result of issues arising from the Whakaari White Island eruption.

This comes as the Bay of Plenty District Health Board releases its Whakaari White Island Recovery Plan which outlines the organisation's emergency response to the eruption, the recovery plan going forward, current issues and future possible risks.

February 29:

, asset sales, and project cuts which could be on the table the city faces a financial reckoning.

The fastest-growing city in New Zealand is struggling to fund new infrastructure and nearing its debt to revenue ratio limit, the city's leaders confirmed today.