Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / Mead Norton

More than $15,000 has been raised for Tauranga's foodbank within the first week of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal.

As of Friday morning, the Tauranga Community Foodbank had received $13,235 in cash donations and 924 items - equivalent to $2310 worth of food. This brought the total to $15,545.

The Bay of Plenty Times launched the appeal on Saturday, November 12, to raise food and money for the foodbank in the lead-up to Christmas.

The launch article revealed that as of October 31, just over 19,600 people from 6623 city households had sought help from the foodbank - an increase of about 4000 compared to the year before. Of the 19,603 clients, 10,342 were children.

Manager Nicki Goodwin said the public response since the launch was "instantaneous" - with about 30 donations arriving directly into their account overnight on Monday.

"Pretty much straight away people seemed to be aware of the need. It's really exciting, we didn't expect this response so quickly."

She said there had been "a lot" of new people making donations since the appeal launched, along with the regulars who showed generosity every Christmas.

Asked if she was nervous fewer people would donate this year due to rising living costs, Goodwin said she had her "fingers crossed" they would receive what they needed.

"I am an optimist. I truly believe in our city - we have got people that can give and do give. And that balances out for the greater need.

"We have got a really generous community who want to look after others. So I am keeping a positive attitude."

She said no donation was too small.

"Everything adds up, so don't think one item isn't worthy."

A woman, who did not want to be identified, dropped off a huge load of Christmas-related donations to the foodbank.

This included wrapped presents for girls and boys of different ages, 50 stockings she had sewn herself filled with lollies and family packs of Christmas food.

The woman said she had been donating to the foodbank every few months for the past 20 years – and always put extra effort into preparing donations at Christmas.

Asked why she continued to donate, her answer was simple.

"Some kids get nothing. And I know it's saved for kids who won't receive anything."

Goodwin said another man, who had been a donor for the past nine years, recently came to the warehouse asking for a shopping list of items they needed.

He then spent about $545 on groceries for the foodbank, she said.

She also said they also now had enough volunteers on their roster to cover December shifts, after putting a call out for extra Christmas volunteers last week.

"That has been hugely successful. All our volunteers are fully on board - and you can feel the vibes starting to build as things get busier.

"It's a neat feeling but the highlight will be helping people who need it."

Bay of Plenty Times editor Scott Inglis said he was stoked with the way the appeal had gone in the first week.

"$15,000 is an incredible start. I would like to thank everyone who has so far donated and supported the appeal."