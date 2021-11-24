Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Local donor has been feeding kids in need for 25 years

The Tauranga's foodbanks extended warehouse. Photo / George Novak

When local woman Lyn heard about the Tauranga Community Foodbank's work, she realised she could make a difference in her community.

Twenty-five years ago, the foodbank's then-manager would often come into the dairy where Lyn worked. He would sometimes speak to her about the support the foodbank provided.

"I thought - why can't I do something?"

Her own childhood was never short of food, which she said she felt incredibly grateful for. She wanted to do something to help kids get that experience.

She started her donation journey by making Christmas stockings and crackers for holiday treats. They're full of wrapped lollies and other treats she picks up throughout the year.

Lyn, who only wanted to be known by her first name, especially wanted to help children in need. "It's usually the kids that miss out," she said.

Now, her donations aren't just seasonal. Every week, she makes up snack packs for kids, with a drink, a packet of chips, a muesli bar, and some biscuits. And she does it all by herself.

Tauranga Foodbank's manager Nikki Goodwin (pictured) said Lyn's contributions are invaluable. Photo / George Novak

She said the volunteers made the foodbank special.

"Everybody down there (at the foodbank) is very genuine."

She said she was proud of the quality of the parcels the foodbank provided to those in need.

"There's some really good stuff in there (the parcels)."

She also appreciated the foodbank used everything she donated - nothing goes to waste.

Lyn said she had kept donating all these years because of her genuine love for the work.

"I enjoy it. I enjoy doing things for other people. And I think it's a good cause."

She said her reward was "just knowing that kids are going to get some food".

Her message to anyone considering helping out the foodbank was simple."Donate."

Nicki Goodwin, who is the foodbank's current manager, said Lyn's support continued growing by the year.

"She has put smiles on so many people's faces. The saddest thing is that she doesn't get to see that happen."

She said Lyn also donated measured out baking packs containing the dry ingredients for a coconut chocolate cake.

Lyn also donates packs of lollies the foodbank gives to children who come in with their parents.

"Their (the kids') faces light up, their parents faces light up – it's a symbol of welcome", Goodwin said.

"We could never do the snack packs ourselves", Goodwin said.

"They're just not in our budget.

"They just disappear off the shelves. We're really grateful."