A man noticed his stolen bike for sale on a social media site. Photo / Getty

An allegedly stolen E-bike, tools and other equipment have been returned to their owners after a man noticed his bike for sale on a social media site.

The man went to the Tauranga Police Station on Tuesday after spotting the bike on Facebook Marketplace – and the quick action of staff involved led the police to a container of stolen goods, Bay of Plenty police said today.

Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said police were able to recover not only the E-bike, but a range of other tools and equipment – including items from people unaware they'd been victims.

"Two men were arrested for receiving after police arranged a 'buyer' to purchase the bike.

"A search warrant the following day led staff to discover a range of other [allegedly] stolen goods and staff were able to identify further victims, some who were not aware that items had been [allegedly] stolen," Paxton said.

"This was a great result for those victims and demonstrates the work we're doing out there to keep our communities safe."

The two men will appear before the courts in relation to the matter.