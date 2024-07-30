The Black Ferns Sevens have claimed New Zealand's first Paris Olympics medal, securing gold with their 19-12 victory over Canada. Video / Sky Sport

Two school property projects in Bay of Plenty will now be going ahead.

The Pāpāmoa College new school expansion project will proceed with changes, with construction already under way. And Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Kokiri roll growth project will proceed as planned, with construction starting on September 24.

A $60 million building project for the expansion of Pāpāmoa College was put on hold in February due to rising costs, budget cuts, changing roll growth forecasts, and reprioritisation, the Ministry of Education said at the time.

“The expansion project at Pāpāmoa College was to provide additional capacity to the school through the construction of an administration block, a technology block, two teaching blocks, a second sports hall and whare,” ministry head of property Sam Fowler said.

“The two teaching blocks have been delivered, and construction on the administration and technology blocks is under way.