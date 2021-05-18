Bay of Plenty schools get $4 million slice of $30m Govt urgent response fund

Bay of Plenty schools received $4,434,844 of the Urgent Response Fund. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty schools, kura, and early learning centers received over $4 million out of a $30 million Urgent Response Fund.

They were among more than 2,000 education centers with 300,000 children and young people to be funded to help with the impacts of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement today.

More than $30 million from the one-year Urgent Response Fund was allocated between August and December 2020.

Of that, $4,434,844 went to centres across the Bay region.

The funding can be used for school, early learning service, or cluster-wide activities to support attendance, re-engagement with learning and wellbeing.

It could also be used for individual students or groups of young people.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / File

Hipkins said the nation-wide feedback has been "incredibly positive" including improvements in the wellbeing and re-engagement in learning for those supported by the fund.

"Many have used the funding for additional teacher and teacher aide time to provide mentoring, academic catch-up and for engaging with whānau."

Hipkins thanked all the teachers, school leaders, support people, regional representatives, and learners for their commitment during and after the lockdowns.

"What has worked really well is having decisions made in the regions about how the fund is allocated. Our 10 regional education offices have worked with local experts – such as school principals, iwi, and early learning representatives – to engage with their communities and decide the best use of funds for local learners."