Bay of Plenty rugby's best of the best honoured at awards night

Bay of Plenty Rugby's Kendra Reynolds, pictured in 2019, is crowned supreme winner at this year's rugby awards. Photo / NZME

Black Marlin, Swordfish and Yellowfin Tuna hung from the walls of the Whakatane Fishing Club as hundreds arrived to celebrate the 2021 annual Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards.

With Whale Island and the Pacific Ocean serving as the backdrop for a night of celebration and commemoration, a packed out venue of volunteers, sponsors, and high-performance athletes mixed and mingled before taking their seats.

A press release from Bay of Plenty Rugby said a stirring karakia from former Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Matt Te Pou set the evening into motion as people were named winners of the awards, including Rotoiti Head Coach Victoria Grant, who won the Farmlands Club Coach of the Year Award.

Grant's achievement makes her the first female coach to manage a men's premier rugby side in the Bay of Plenty.

"I want to thank the Rotoiti Premier Men for having my back and trusting in me this year. That was massive for me," Grant said.

Other community winners were the FMG Rugby Good Sort recipient Mitchell Brown from Greerton Marist, as well as Trident High School who won back-to-back awards, including the Toi Ohomai Secondary School Programme and Coach of the Year Awards.

Bay of Plenty Volcanix player Kendra Reynolds pictured in action against the Manawatu. Photo / NZME

The high-performance segment of the evening was dominated by three names who stole the show. Justin Sangster from the Bay of Plenty Steamers cashed in on a remarkable debut professional season by winning three separate awards, including the First Mortgage Trust Steamers Forward of the Year, The Steamers Player's Player of the Year, and the Whakatāne Council Sports Person of the Year awards.

"It's an honour to receive this award. This year has come as a bit of a surprise, and it has all come very quickly for me," said Sangster.

Kendra Reynolds took out two awards, winning the DVS Volcanix Player of the Year Award and the Zespri Supreme Award.

The Zespri Supreme Award is the highest honour one can receive. It recognises the greatest sports achievement of the year, chosen from the pool of all award winners from the evening.

Reynolds was recognised for her incredible season with the Bay of Plenty Volcanix, leading her team as Co-Captain which has culminated in her selection into the Black Ferns squad for their End of Year Tour. Reynolds tuned into the livestream direct from the UK where she is currently with the Black Ferns.

The achievement of long-time Bay of Plenty Rugby Union staffer Rodney Gibbs has also been recognised.

Gibbs received the Lion Foundation Representative Coach of the Year Award in his last year with the Bay as he moves into a new role in the women's rugby space with New Zealand Rugby.

2021 Zespri Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards Winners:

Zespri Award for Service to Sport:

Tony Dunlop – Bay of Plenty Rugby Referee

Toi Ohomai Secondary School Programme of the Year:

Trident High School

Toi Ohomai Secondary School Coach of the Year:

Brett Wharewera - Trident High School

Grass Roots Trust Administrator of the Year:

Jodi Hepburn - Whakarewarewa

FMG Rugby Good Sorts:

Mitchell Brown - Greerton Marist

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Female Club Player of the Year:

Lisa Egberts - Mount Maunganui

Farmlands Male Club Player of the Year:

Mathew Wallis - Te Puke Sports

Farmlands Club Coach of Year:

Victoria Grant - Rotoiti

Farmlands Co-operative Club Team of the Year:

Mount Maunganui Premier Women

R80 Club of the Year:

Greerton Marist

One Foundation U16 Girls Player of the Year :

Harata Heyblom

Toi Ohomai U18 Girls Player of the Year:

Santo Taumata TBC

WASPS Bay of Plenty Toa (U19's) Player of the Year:

Lesen Huiarangi

DVS Volcanix Back of the Year:

Kanyon Paul

DVS Volcanix Forward of the Year:

Kelsie Wills

DVS Volcanix Team Award (Players Player of the Year):

Luka Connor

DVS Volcanix Player of the Year:

Kendra Reynolds

Craigs Investment Partners Steamers Rookie of the Year:

Nikora Broughton

TECT Award for Player Community Service:

Naitoa Ah Kuoi

Steamers Personality of the Year Award:

Emoni Narawa

First Mortgage Trust Steamers Forward of the Year:

Justin Sangster

First Mortgage Trust Steamers Back of the Year:

Leroy Carter

Steamers Team Award (Players' Player of the Year):

Justin Sangster

Steamers Warrior of the Year:

Angus Scott-Young

Three Dukes Homes Steamers Player of the Year:

Aidan Ross

NZCT Representative Team of the Year:

Bay of Plenty Toa Team

Lion Foundation Representative Coach of the Year:

Rodney Gibbs

Whakatane Council Sports Person of the Year (chosen from all player award winners):

Justin Sangster

Zespri Supreme Award (chosen from all player, coach and referee awards):

Kendra Reynolds

