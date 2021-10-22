Rugby: Bay of Plenty versus Northland NPC match postponed for Sean Wainui's tangi

A tangi for Sean Wainui will be held in Gisborne on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

An NPC rugby match between Bay of Plenty and Northland scheduled to be played in Tauranga on Sunday has been postponed as the rugby community farewells Sean Wainui.

It comes as the rugby star's family issued a statement thanking people for their tributes, love and generosity.

Wainui, a Māori All Blacks, Chiefs and Bay of Plenty rugby star, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga, on Monday morning.

The 25-year-old is due to be farewelled at a tangi at Te Wainui Marae in Gisborne on Sunday.

The Bay vs Northland Bunnings Warehouse NPC game was scheduled to be played at Tauranga Domain at 2.05pm but will be postponed until a later date, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union said in a statement.

New Zealand Rugby is working with the Bay of Plenty and Northland unions to reschedule the match and will announce details in due course.

As a sign of respect to Sean and his whānau, all players, coaches, managers and match officials will be wearing black armbands at NPC and Heartland Championship matches this weekend.

Wainui would also be acknowledged in a special tribute and moment's silence before each match.

The young father leaves behind his wife, Paige, and their children, Kawariki and Arahia.

A Givealittle page set up by the Chiefs Rugby Club to support the family in Wainui's absence climbed above $245,000 on Friday.

Sean Wainui in action for the Chiefs in June. Photo / Getty Images

A written statement from the Wainui whānau thanked everyone for their "love and generosity".

"The beautiful tributes that have come from those who loved him all across the world means a lot to us all.



"We understand there are many hurting right now and wanting to hear from the whānau, but please respect that we have just lost our baby brother, a son, a husband and a father and our focus right now is healing and laying my brother to rest.



"Thank you all again for respecting the whānau's wishes."

Close whānau and friends of Wainui have applied for exemptions to cross alert level borders to travel to his tangi.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Thursday that health officials had been approached for travel exemptions by those wanting to pay their respects to Wainui.

Bloomfield said travel exemptions include extended criteria to include wider family members.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that deaths during Covid and the issuing of exemptions is a "truly difficult area".

He said the advice they receive is about minimising risk and funerals are where people find it hard to stay physically distant.

He said there will always be a limit to numbers, but he said the ministry does take cultural needs into account.

"His heart goes out" to Wainui's family at this time, Robertson said.