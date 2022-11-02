The roundabout at Rea and Tetley Rd is 24m in diameter and designed to slow traffic so vehicles can safely negotiate the intersection. Photo / Supplied

The roundabout at Rea and Tetley Rd is 24m in diameter and designed to slow traffic so vehicles can safely negotiate the intersection. Photo / Supplied

The first of six new roundabouts between Katikati and Ōmokoroa is set to open this month.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton, said in a statement intersection crashes were the cause of one in four deaths and serious injuries on this section of State Highway 2.

Roundabouts and flexible median barriers would significantly reduce the risk of crashes by making it easier for traffic from side roads to access the highway.

“The purpose of the roundabouts along this section of SH2 is to provide a safe turnaround option once flexible median barriers are installed.

She said the roundabout at Rea and Tetley Rd “brings us another step closer to a safer State Highway 2″.

“We are really proud of the team who are working in this challenging construction environment.”

Most of this roundabout had been constructed while maintaining two-way flow for traffic on a busy state highway, with around 15,000 vehicles passing through each day, the statement said.

Wilton said constructing a roundabout was complex, like putting together a 10,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

“We start at the outside and work through into the middle. As with a jigsaw puzzle, the middle becomes very constrained for workspace, meaning at times there needs to be traffic controls and stop/go put in place.

“The team has worked hard to get to this point, with a very wet winter and a month’s worth of rain at the start of October, the programme has been carefully managed to maximise the time on site when it has been dry, as well as minimise traffic delays.

“Activities that have required stop/go have been carried out at night where possible, however this is not always an option. We need to always ensure the safety of our people on site and consider the logistics of materials being supplied,” she said.

“We appreciate these works have been disruptive at times, but the improvements make it safer for everyone who uses it.”

The second roundabout at Morton Rd intersection is expected to be complete in mid-2023. Over the next three to four years, 14.1km of flexible median barriers will be installed between Katikati and Ōmokoroa.