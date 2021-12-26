Bay of Plenty retailers back Retail NZ's Shop Nice campaign

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty retailers are backing a new campaign to stop shop owners becoming targets of frustration amid stock shortages, vaccine mandates and mask-wearing.

Shop Nice is a public awareness campaign launched by Retail NZ this month to support retail workers against increasing levels of abuse, aggression and violence from the New Zealand public.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said unfortunately retailers had experienced abuse because of stock shortages or product delays leading into Christmas.

Retailers were also reporting racism and violent acts as people chose to take their own issues out on them, he said.

"None of this is acceptable and that's why retailers have a zero-tolerance approach to these acts going forward.

"They truly have an impact on the mental wellbeing of retail workers or lead to workers leaving the sector altogether.

"It really is that saying of treating others as you expect to be treated."

Harford said Retail NZ launched the campaign so Kiwis could understand the impact of their actions and work with the sector to shop nicely.

"It emphasises that retail workers are people too, and just like the rest of New Zealand the past year has been tough.

"We need to draw a line in the sand against undue abuse."

Harford said people would start to see Shop Nice posters in retail stores and on social media.

"This is about encouraging Kiwis to take a moment and breathe instead of involving retailer workers in an undue aggressive or tense situation."

Rotorua Councillor Raj Kumar, who owns Springfield Superette. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Councillor Raj Kumar, who owns Springfield Superette, said the campaign would help retailers stand for no-tolerance together.

Kumar said bad behaviour had increased as retailers navigated mandatory mask-wearing and vaccine passes under the new Covid-19 traffic light system.

"Everybody expects us to be on top of our game, to be smiling and happy.

"But we can ask one simple question and that can trigger someone."

Kumar said people have refused to wear masks, been argumentative and have used the "F word" towards him.

"It's just not fair. We have been the meat in the sandwich."

It was the arrogant and ignorant behaviour of the very few who could upset his day, he said.

"You remember that. You forget how many people have been very nice and thankful."

His message to the community this festive season was to "be kind".

"Being nice is not difficult. We've just got to be a bit more tolerant."

Greerton Lotto owner Belinda Sands. Photo / NZME

Greerton Lotto owner Belinda Sands said the past couple of years had been tough on everyone, with new mandates enforced and uncertainty of Covid-19.

"I think the public have been lovely these last few weeks. There has been a change in people's attitudes."

Sands said before Covid cases were reported in Tauranga people did not see the sense in wearing masks or signing in and did not like being told what to do.

"We possibly lost about 10 per cent of our customers through mask wearing."

But, she said, people were now getting used to operating under the new traffic light system.

"People appreciate if a retailer in a small business gets Covid they will probably have to close.

"That's what we try and say to our customers. This is about keeping myself and my staff safe."

Emma Wooster - corporate affairs manager of Foodstuffs NZ, which includes New World, Pak'nSave, Countdown, Liquorland, Gilmours and Four Square brands - welcomed the Shop Nice awareness campaign.

"Sadly, we've seen an increase in abuse and aggression towards our store-based team members during 2021, no doubt fuelled by the challenges and frustrations we've all faced as a nation due to Covid-19 and the arrival of Delta."

Wooster said the campaign was a timely reminder of its essential workers continuing to provide safe shopping environments and "keep the stock flowing at this extremely busy time of year".

"We want to thank our customers and communities who have worked with our stores and teams to help everyone shop safe during this time."

Posters will be popping up in retail stores as part of the Shop Nice campaign. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the Bay of Plenty has taken a hit in the past month.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Survey for the December quarter showed consumer confidence dropped 16.2 per cent from 107.9 per cent in September to 91.7 per cent now.

McDermott Miller Limited market research director Imogen Rendall said the "Christmas feelgood factor" that often resulted in a jump in consumer confidence was missing this year.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said it had been a stressful year for a lot of New Zealand households.

"With the combination of lockdowns, rising interest rates and now a new Covid variant, it's no surprise that confidence has taken a tumble in recent months."

Ranchhod said there had been sharp falls of confidence in tourist hot spots like Queenstown, Nelson and the Bay of Plenty.

"The combination of social distancing requirements and a lack of tourists from

Auckland has been a significant drag on spending in those regions."

Retail NZ's tips to support retailers

• Treat retail workers with respect.

• Always use polite and non-threatening language.

• Say hello, kia ora, good morning.

• Please wear a mask and follow shop rules.

• Say thank you to your local retailer.