Aerocool Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

The region's rescue helicopter has a new name after local company Aerocool Developments Ltd recently become a major partner.

Formerly known as the TECT Rescue Helicopter it will now be known as the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter.

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter group manager Vanessa Richmond said in a statement today they were delighted to begin what will be a long-term partnership "ensuring the rescue helicopter can continue to be there for those who need us."

Aerocool Developments Ltd have committed to a full four-year term of support with first right of renewal.

This gives the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter a level of comfort and certainty to continue providing this life-saving service to the community, the statement said.

The Aerocool Group began from kiwifruit growing in 1973 by managing director John Anderson in Te Puna.

This then developed into kiwifruit cool stores and packaging sheds in Mount Maunganui in 1985 to today holding a significant investment in commercial buildings and commercial land in the Bay of Plenty region.

Anderson agreed the partnership with the Rescue Helicopter was a positive one and recognised the significant impact the rescue helicopter service has in the Bay of Plenty community.

"It has always been a passion of mine to be a major supporter of the rescue helicopter and I am so proud to see the Aerocool brand on the side of the machine, supporting such an incredible service."

Richmond paid tribute to outgoing sponsor TECT.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to TECT for their unwavering support of the rescue helicopter over the last 19 years.

"We have enjoyed the part they have played in the rescue helicopter family and thank them for their commitment".