Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Toi Iti aims to fill Doug Leeder’s general seat

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Kohi Māori ward councillor Toi Iti. Photo / Te Rangimoaho Iti

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Kohi Māori ward councillor Toi Iti. Photo / Te Rangimoaho Iti

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Toi Iti plans to vacate his Kōhi Māori ward seat at this year’s local election to contest the general councillor position currently held by Doug Leeder.

Leeder, the regional council’s chairman and East Coast general ward constituency councillor, announced his plans .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times