Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty Regional Council candidates back strong Māori role in environment - survey

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Bay of Plenty Regional Council candidates have been quizzed on their environment views. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty Regional Council candidates have been quizzed on their environment views. Photo / Alex Cairns

Māori should have a significant role in the protection of natural resources, many regional council election candidates believe.

Tauranga local Manu Caddie asked Bay of Plenty Regional Council election candidates 18 questions about their concerns around pollution, regional council resources, funding and environmental monitoring ahead of the October 11

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save