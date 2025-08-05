Voting opens on September 9 for enrolled voters and closes at noon on October 11, with preliminary results expected soon after.

Tauranga constituency (5 Vacancies)

Vanessa Charman-Moore

Vanessa Charman-Moore. Photo / Supplied

Charman-Moore has advocated for elderly and elder housing and for the Wairoa River, which faced increased flooding risk from development.

She supported the regional council in establishing the honeysuckle butterfly, and fought to keep greenspace as a Tauranga Golf Club board member during a housing debate.

Stuart Crosby

Stuart Crosby. Photo / Supplied

The former Tauranga mayor and current regional councillor says councils face significant challenges and uncertainty from government reforms that could change their make-up.

Crosby said he was an experienced local government practitioner and would meet the disruptive environment through collaboration and seeking the best advice.

He would support effective and high-value delivery of essential services at the least cost to the ratepayers.

Glenn Dougal

Glenn Dougal. Photo / Supplied

Dougal believed strong, practical leadership was needed to protect the environment, support local jobs and ensure value for rates.

He brings a background in science, business and community service – from forecasting the weather at MetService to co-directing Legacy Funerals.

The Mount Maunganui resident of 22 years has chaired Tauranga Arts Festival, Film BOP and the Sustainable Business Network, and built a buisness, Wave Agency.

Caitlin Grattan

Caitlin Grattan. Photo / Supplied

Passionate about equal rights, Grattan is running for council for the Animal Justice Party, to bring compassionate leadership.

She believed change must start locally in a world facing climate chaos and environmental destruction. She’s committed to protecting waterways, regenerating native forests and ensuring animals and ecosystems are central to council decisions.

Her priorities include keeping live exports banned, creating climate-resilient communities, supporting animal welfare initiatives and developing efficient public transport.

Murray Guy

Murray Guy. Photo / Supplied

The former Tauranga City councillor, coach owner and new home developer aims to protect and enhance this unique region for today and future generations.

He said he understands financial management, supports a rates cap and understands the needs of residents.

Guy said he offered integrity-based, inclusive and transparent representation, and would engage and listen to the community.

Dan Harvey

Dan Harvey. Photo / Supplied

Harvey said he cares deeply about the Bay and has spent his life working outdoors and alongside people from all walks of life.

His personal and professional experience gave him an understanding of what made the Bay of Plenty special, and what was at stake.

He said he is honest, would listen and speak up when it counted. He decided to run after Marine Precinct was sold after receiving regional funding.

Ash Hillis

Ash Hillis. Photo / Supplied

The lifelong Tauranga local said he was focused on strengthening public transport networks, protecting rivers, harbours and coastal areas, and making sure regional decisions reflected the needs of everyday people.

Hillis said he brings determination, transparency and commitment to rebuilding public trust in regional decision-making.

He wanted the council to be proactive – not reactive – in planning for growth, managing natural resources and safeguarding the Bay.

Annika Lane

Annika Lane. Photo / Supplied

Lane said she cares deeply about the region and believes there should be a robust discussion about the role of local government and managing population growth in the context of climate change.

Also, about taking a joined-up approach with central government to tackle homelessness.

She has a background in law, economics and public policy, plus more than 20 years of experience in local government, including in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty.

Kat MacMillan

Kat MacMillan. Photo / Supplied

MacMillan’s passion for the environment and healthy communities led her to become a regional councillor in 2022.

Her vision for the Bay of Plenty is protected and restored ecosystems, clean waterways, thriving communities, sustainable development, excellent transport systems, honouring Te Tiriti and a low-carbon future.

Her background before local government is in management, leadership coaching and facilitation.

Clinton Naude

Clinton Naude. Photo / Supplied

Naude said he has a unique perspective on the role of councils to make the Bay of Plenty a better place.

As director of Emergency Management Bay of Plenty from 2015 to 2024, he worked closely with regional council leadership.

Before immigrating from South Africa, he served as a Police Superintendent. He said he is a dedicated family man and community servant.

Douglas Owens

Douglas Owens. Photo / Supplied

The business of the regional council is challenging and is complex, said Owens, a regional councillor from 2010-2016.

Recently, regional councils have been targeted for “extinction”, which he said he could not support.

He supported a national review of local government and the drive for innovation and rationalisation of governance functions in the Bay of Plenty, but the regional council role was protecting the fundamentals of the environment and the natural world.

Ron Scott

Ron Scott. Photo / Supplied

Elected to the regional council in 2022, Scott said he had kept his promises to control rate rises to the inflation rate, worked to improve air quality near the Port of Tauranga and advocated for those with disabilities.

His governance experience included directorships with Blind-LowVision, Consumer NZ, Workbridge and disability support organisation SILC.

During a time of huge Government reforms in local government, he said he offered strong, stable, experienced and common-sense leadership.

Derek Stembridge

Derek Stembridge. Photo / Supplied

A Welcome Bay resident, Stembridge’s background was in local authority engineering and large-scale roading projects with expertise in infrastructure design and delivery, road asset management, quality assurance, traffic management and training.

Community service was a strong focus, and he aimed to create sustainable, well-planned and connected communities with healthy urban and rural environments.

He said he brings strategic thinking, strong leadership and a collaborative mindset to the role.

Andrew von Dadelszen

Andrew von Dadelszen. Photo / Supplied

MBA-qualified, von Dadelszen said he had delivered real results for Tauranga over 15 years as a regional councillor.

He said he believed in action over words and governance that put the community first. Qualified with an MBA, his experience included directorships on Crown entities.

He was committed to science-based decision-making and ensuring efficiency and effectiveness, including a focus on better harbours, roads and public transport. He stood for equal rights and responsibilities.

Mark Wassung

Mark Wassung. Photo / Supplied

Wassung is a registered architect with 30 years’ experience, and previous governance roles on boards.

He said he has collaborated with Kaitemako Welcome Bay Māori land trusts, respecting values and honouring iwi and hapū to enable growth and sustainability.

Priorities included public transport, including small EV buses that were frequent, accessible and affordable; protecting property from coastal erosion; green net connecting green areas and pathways, RMA reform, native tree mature specimen planting, aquaculture for food production and cross-organisational collaboration.

Shelley Archibald, Kate Graeme and Tim Maltby

Did not provide a photo or statement.

Western Bay of Plenty Constituency (2 Vacancies)

Cathi Barker

Cathi Barker. Photo / Supplied

Barker said she had lived in the Bay all her life and had a passion for the region.

She cares about community by being actively involved in food drives, art exhibitions, a community emergency hub, chairing the Pyes Pā Hall committee and being on the Neighbourhood Support board.

She has spent the past 31 years running a business. She said she was a systems developer who understands problem-solving and is results-driven.

Neil Parker

Neil Parker. Photo / Supplied

A Bay of Plenty resident of more than 50 years, Parker’s experience encompassed farming, horticulture, education, mentorship and investing, including rural and urban property and equity investment.

He said he understood sound environmental stewardship and had significant experience in land management.

He supported a “back to basics”, common-sense approach, and said he would focus on ensuring ratepayers received value for money.

John Scrimgeour

John Scrimgeour. Photo / Supplied

Scrimgeour has spent four terms as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor, including two as deputy mayor.

He was familiar with many aspects of regional council through serving on joint council committees and life experience matching land use and land capability, catchment group involvement and community service.

He was keen to be part of discussions to ensure future structures are understood by the community and meet their needs.

Ken Shirley

Ken Shirley. Photo / Alex Cairns

A current regional councillor, Shirley did not provide a statement.

Mauao Māori Constituency (1 Vacancy)

Matemoana McDonald

Matemoana McDonald. Photo / Supplied

Ko Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Waitaha, me Ngāti Whakaue oku iwi.

Seeking re-election, McDonald said consistent representation was crucial in the current climate of uncertainty.

Mana motuhake (self-determination) was the priority expressed by whānau/hapu/iwi this term.

She said it became her modus operandi, promoted through advocacy for more meaningful and effective partnerships with hapu/iwi.

Progress was made but current proposed legislation may affect these developments

Paora Stanley

Paora Stanley. Photo / Supplied

The chief executive of Te Rūnanga Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust said his life had been shaped by service – from the Navy to leading major organisations and now studying a PhD in business.

He said he brought the experience, background, and personality to serve his people well and continue getting results for his people.

His greatest pride was being a father and a koro, watching his whānau thrive.

Ange Webster

Ange Webster. Photo / Supplied

No statement provided.

Who’s running in the rest of the region

Rotorua Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

Daryn Bean

Roana Bennett

Nick Chater

Tamati Coffey

Anna Grayling (nee Heap)

Rose Hiha-Agnew

Raj Kumar

Stuart McManaway

Jude Pani

Lyall Thurston

Brett Wilson

Eastern Bay of Plenty Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

Malcolm Campbell

Adrian Gault

Jessica Sneha Gray

Sarah Van Der Boom

Ōkūrei Māori Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Cyrus Tauahika Hingston

Allan Iwi Te Whau

Te Taru White

Kōhi Māori Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Karamea (Chris) Insley

Mawera Karetai

Ngapera Rangiaho

Jackie Te Amo-Te Kurapa

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.