A total of 47 candidates have put their names forward for the 14 Bay of Plenty Regional Council seats available at this year’s local body elections.
Tauranga voters have 18 options to choose from to fill five vacancies, with four candidates for the two Western Bay seats and three forthe Mauao Māori seat.
The council’s governance manager Steve Groom said in a statement he was pleased with the number and diversity of nominations, and that there would be an election in each of the regional council constituencies – not always the case in the past.
“We have more nominations than we received in 2022 and I really applaud everyone who made the call to put themselves out there.”
She believed change must start locally in a world facing climate chaos and environmental destruction. She’s committed to protecting waterways, regenerating native forests and ensuring animals and ecosystems are central to council decisions.
Her priorities include keeping live exports banned, creating climate-resilient communities, supporting animal welfare initiatives and developing efficient public transport.
Murray Guy
The former Tauranga City councillor, coach owner and new home developer aims to protect and enhance this unique region for today and future generations.
He said he understands financial management, supports a rates cap and understands the needs of residents.
Guy said he offered integrity-based, inclusive and transparent representation, and would engage and listen to the community.
Harvey said he cares deeply about the Bay and has spent his life working outdoors and alongside people from all walks of life.
His personal and professional experience gave him an understanding of what made the Bay of Plenty special, and what was at stake.
He said he is honest, would listen and speak up when it counted. He decided to run after Marine Precinct was sold after receiving regional funding.
Ash Hillis
The lifelong Tauranga local said he was focused on strengthening public transport networks, protecting rivers, harbours and coastal areas, and making sure regional decisions reflected the needs of everyday people.
MacMillan’s passion for the environment and healthy communities led her to become a regional councillor in 2022.
Her vision for the Bay of Plenty is protected and restored ecosystems, clean waterways, thriving communities, sustainable development, excellent transport systems, honouring Te Tiriti and a low-carbon future.
Her background before local government is in management, leadership coaching and facilitation.
Clinton Naude
Naude said he has a unique perspective on the role of councils to make the Bay of Plenty a better place.
As director of Emergency Management Bay of Plenty from 2015 to 2024, he worked closely with regional council leadership.
Before immigrating from South Africa, he served as a Police Superintendent. He said he is a dedicated family man and community servant.
Douglas Owens
The business of the regional council is challenging and is complex, said Owens, a regional councillor from 2010-2016.
Recently, regional councils have been targeted for “extinction”, which he said he could not support.
He supported a national review of local government and the drive for innovation and rationalisation of governance functions in the Bay of Plenty, but the regional council role was protecting the fundamentals of the environment and the natural world.
Elected to the regional council in 2022, Scott said he had kept his promises to control rate rises to the inflation rate, worked to improve air quality near the Port of Tauranga and advocated for those with disabilities.
His governance experience included directorships with Blind-LowVision, Consumer NZ, Workbridge and disability support organisation SILC.
During a time of huge Government reforms in local government, he said he offered strong, stable, experienced and common-sense leadership.
Derek Stembridge
A Welcome Bay resident, Stembridge’s background was in local authority engineering and large-scale roading projects with expertise in infrastructure design and delivery, road asset management, quality assurance, traffic management and training.
Community service was a strong focus, and he aimed to create sustainable, well-planned and connected communities with healthy urban and rural environments.
He said he brings strategic thinking, strong leadership and a collaborative mindset to the role.
Andrew von Dadelszen
MBA-qualified, von Dadelszen said he had delivered real results for Tauranga over 15 years as a regional councillor.
He said he believed in action over words and governance that put the community first. Qualified with an MBA, his experience included directorships on Crown entities.
He was committed to science-based decision-making and ensuring efficiency and effectiveness, including a focus on better harbours, roads and public transport. He stood for equal rights and responsibilities.
Wassung is a registered architect with 30 years’ experience, and previous governance roles on boards.
He said he has collaborated with Kaitemako Welcome Bay Māori land trusts, respecting values and honouring iwi and hapū to enable growth and sustainability.
Priorities included public transport, including small EV buses that were frequent, accessible and affordable; protecting property from coastal erosion; green net connecting green areas and pathways, RMA reform, native tree mature specimen planting, aquaculture for food production and cross-organisational collaboration.
He said he understood sound environmental stewardship and had significant experience in land management.
He supported a “back to basics”, common-sense approach, and said he would focus on ensuring ratepayers received value for money.
John Scrimgeour
Scrimgeour has spent four terms as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor, including two as deputy mayor.
He was familiar with many aspects of regional council through serving on joint council committees and life experience matching land use and land capability, catchment group involvement and community service.
He was keen to be part of discussions to ensure future structures are understood by the community and meet their needs.