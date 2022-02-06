Tauranga Moana Pride Festival organisers say their event is for everyone.

The Tauranga Moana Pride Festival will go ahead this year, say the organisers.

Judith Schuyler, Elly Hunt, and Jasmine Douglas said they won't cancel the event.

"If anything, we'll postpone if we have to," said Schuyler, "but right now, we want to keep it as is. We're not going to cancel."

They are organising the festival alongside their fellow committee members Wynand Claassen, Waldo Posthumus and Errol Poutoa.

The celebrations begin on March 4 with the Pride Party, followed by a beach day on March 5 and the Pride Picnic on March 6.

These will be accompanied by smaller events on dates to be confirmed, such as a Pride-outfit challenge in collaboration with Remakers, outdoor movies, and a wellness evening.

The picnic will be hosted by drag queen Kita Mean, the winner of Rupaul's Drag Race Downunder.

Tauranga Moana Pride's organising committee say they will not cancel the event. From left: Judith Schuyler, Elly Hunt and Jasmine Douglas. Photo / Talia Parker

Douglas said Pride was important for the Bay.

"We do seem to have a bit of a boomer attitude around here.

"It's super important that we are showing that we're here, and to remove that stigma and normalise the LGBT community. We're as valid as anyone else."

"Us queers are everywhere," Hunt said. "We can showcase that community, and actually create that inclusivity between both [the queer and straight communities]."

Schuyler said they were "creating situations and having events to bring the people out".

"There's a lot more of us out there than expected," said Hunt.

According to Stats New Zealand's data in 2020 there were 73,000 LGBT+ people living in the Bay of Plenty.

"People think that we're 'special' because we're different, but we're not, we're just the same as every single other person," said Douglas.

Organiser Jasmine Douglas said LGBT+ identities needed to be normalised in the Bay. Photo / Talia Parker

"These Pride events are important to increase visibility and representation," said Schuyler, "while also creating safe spaces for people to feel comfortable and building awareness around issues the LGBT community face.

"Same sex relationships are no different [than others]."

She said the committee were hoping to extend their events beyond just the Pride festival, "so that people have events to go to the entire year long".

Those wanting to volunteer for the organisation should visit the Tauranga Moana Pride Instagram page.

They all encouraged those who might feel nervous or shy about attending the events to bring their whanau or friends, and to find something in the variety of events that appeals to them.

Organiser Judith Schuyler said Pride was important because it increased the visibility of the Bay's LGBT+ community. Photo / Talia Parker

"That's why we have a variety of events, because some people feel more comfortable at certain events than others," said Hunt.

They said the event is open to anyone of any identity.

"It's all our allies, our families - anyone who supports is welcome," said Douglas.

"Anyone who wants to have fun," added Schuyler.

Organiser Elly Hunt said people should feel free to bring their friends and whanau to Pride, regardless of their identity. Photo / Talia Parker

Kaspara Chaise, leader of BOP Pride, said his organisation also wants to do more for LGBT+ people in the Bay.

BOP Pride runs a monthly Gaymes Night, a social gathering for LGBT+ people to hang out and play board games on the first Tuesday of every month.

He said the Gaymes Nights were a chance to "create a space for people to meet each other and strengthen the community".

This month's Gaymes Night had to be cancelled when a key organiser had to suddenly isolate.

Last year in November, they held their annual Trans Pride event in Yatton Park. Chaise said he hopes to hold the event again this year.

He said the Bay of Plenty had lacked support for its LGBT+ citizens in previous years, and regions outside Auckland and Wellington had fewer communities for them to join.

Kaspara Chaise said he was hoping to expend BOP Pride's activities across the region. Photo / George Novak

"Historically, Tauranga has not had many spaces or much support for LGBT people at all," he said.

"For us who've grown up in this area, it's very new to be able to provide spaces, especially for the younger ones and people coming out."

Chaise said it was "fantastic" to see more regional organisations like his being created outside Auckland and Wellington.

"There are enough of us to create a community."

Looking forward, he hoped to expand their efforts across the whole Bay region, particularly to Rotorua, which he said had "a big lack" of spaces for LGBT+ people.

"It would be great to have something there. We'd love to help more people ... so people don't have to struggle so much."

He also wanted to add more events to their calendar, including different clubs for different interests and age groups.

"Our big struggle is that we don't have enough volunteers. That's kind of what's limiting us."

He said those wanting to volunteer should visit the BOP Pride Facebook page and contact him for more information.

"We're hoping to keep growing."