Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ nine years in politics

Kiri Gillespie
By
7 mins to read
The former National Party leader discusses the end of his political career.

Outgoing Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller appears at peace with himself. He arrives at NZME’s Tauranga office in jeans and a collared shirt tucked in under a navy sweater. He’s meeting his mother Trish

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times