Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller says his new portfolios are “critical” for the future of New Zealand’s prosperity and is looking forward to advocating for the farming sector.

Muller has been promoted and given the portfolios of agriculture and climate change, National leader Christopher Luxon announced at National’s caucus retreat in Napier yesterday.

Muller, who was unranked, now sits at number 12.

He held the agriculture portfolio in an acting capacity and has taken climate change from Scott Simpson. Muller held both portfolios under Simon Bridges’ leadership and was charged with negotiating National’s support of the Zero Carbon Act.

However, back then Muller held the portfolios one after the other - climate change first, followed by agriculture. This time, he will hold both portfolios concurrently.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Muller said he was “very humbled” by the trust of Luxon.

“Agriculture and climate changes are two passions of mine - they have been portfolios I’ve had before and are critical for the future of New Zealand’s economic prosperity.

“We’re the best farmers in the world and we have a contribution to make to improving our climate change position over time.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to advocate for the farming sector and also bring some, I think, considered perspectives of how best we [get] down our emissions in a way that enables our country to still be profitable and successful.”

National leader Christopher Luxon speaks at the party conference in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said he was “really honoured” to have a spokesperson role for horticulture. He is also the associate spokesperson for research, science and technology and for economic and regional development.

“Obviously horticulture is a huge part of the Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty economy so to be able to represent that is a real privilege and it will enable me to focus on some of the key areas for horticulture and that’s making sure that we can get the supply of workers into the country that we need, making sure that the critical infrastructure around the roads leading into Tauranga, SH29 and also getting SH2 all the way up to Ōmokoroa done and making sure that we can get the third berth at the Port of Tauranga completed.”

Another piece of “critical infrastructure” which needed to be addressed was Hull Rd, Hewletts Rd and Totara St which fed into the port, he said.

“Zespri are wanting to export significantly large quantities and we need to make sure that as a government they are being given all the assistance in terms of critical infrastructure that’s required so that we can grow a prosperous economy and lift incomes for everyone.”

Rotorua’s Todd McClay has been given the new hunting and fishing portfolio.

McClay said he was “very pleased” to have been given the new portfolio in addition to tourism and trade.

“There are one million recreational fishers in New Zealand, 250,000 people who actively hunt and many of them will feel they’ve never had a voice around the Cabinet table.

“It’s an opportunity now to make sure that the things that are important to them are not only heard [but] can be delivered in a future National government.”

McClay said it would be a “very big year” and there was a lot to do to “point New Zealand in the right direction”.

Taupō's Louise Upston added Family Violence Prevention to her portfolios of social development and employment child poverty reduction.

Upston said she was “really excited” to pick up some of the policy work started when National was last in government under Amy Adams.

“It’s very much around how do we get better results faster to ensure that there are safer homes around New Zealand ... for New Zealanders who are in homes that are unsafe, they can’t wait.

“We still, unfortunately, have far too many incidents of family violence and we have to do far better in terms of getting results, and they are predominantly women and children who are in unsafe environments and we need to do more earlier on to prevent it.”







