Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty man Tupaea Mika to stay in prison for drink-driving causing death

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tupaea Mika had been drinking before a fatal crash on State Highway 2 near Whakātane in October last year. Photo / NZME

Tupaea Mika had been drinking before a fatal crash on State Highway 2 near Whakātane in October last year. Photo / NZME

An “honest, decent” 20-year-old man will stay in prison after he caused a woman’s death while driving drunk.

Tupea Mika is described in court documents as a caring and loving person who is genuinely remorseful for what he did.

But, in the words of Whakātane District Court Judge Louis Bidois,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save