Bay of Plenty, Lakes DHBs seek input from disability community

DHBs are keen to know what they need to change to make the lives of disabled people better. Photo / Getty Images

DHBs are keen to know what they need to change to make the lives of disabled people better. Photo / Getty Images

There is less than a week left to give feedback about how people with disabilities can live their best lives.

The Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards are putting together a Waiariki Disability Action Plan and want to hear from the people it involves.

Everyone who has a disability, cares for someone with a disability or works in the sector can contribute to the plan.

Bay of Plenty DHB chief executive Pete Chandler said the survey was named Whakarongo pīkari, meaning 'listening attentively'.

"That is exactly what we will be doing. There is no point in us developing a plan if we don't know what the disability community needs. Their input is essential and will not only determine the actions, but also the priorities in the action plan."

Together with Momenta – which have a long history in the Bay of Plenty working and advocating in the disability sector – and a group of representatives from the disability community, the health boards have set up a survey covering topics such as health, access and employment.

The input from the survey will lead to practical actions to be included in the Waiariki Disability Action Plan, which will be completed by February.

These actions will address: removing barriers, providing greater access and improving the health outcomes for all people with disabilities in the Waiariki region, while ensuring equity to health services for everyone with disabilities.

Have your say

To have your say on the Waiariki Disability Action Plan visit www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan by December 1.

The survey is also available in te reo Māori, as an easy read document and in New Zealand Sign Language. To fill out a printed version or braille, contact Momenta at actionplan@momenta.org.nz or download at www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan. Follow Momenta on Facebook for updates regarding the plan: /WaiarikiDisabilityActionPlan.