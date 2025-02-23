The biennial kapa haka festival will be held from Tuesday to Saturday in New Plymouth at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park. An audience of about 70,000 is expected on site, with 2.5 million viewers on TV or online.
Six Rotorua rōpū are also among the 55 teams and 2000 performers competing for the title of toa wakaihuwaka [overall winner] and the Ngāpo Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre Trophy, as well as the opportunity to represent New Zealand at international kapa haka events for the next two years.
The festival showcases Māori performing arts and regional competitions are held by kapa haka groups across Aotearoa on alternate years and include rōpū [groups] from Australia.
Tauranga’s Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui qualified in the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe and were scheduled to perform on Wednesday morning.
‘Making our whānau proud’
Sunlive was at Huria Marae on Sunday as Ngāti Ranginui’s team of 40 performers, six reserves and 20 supporters and tutors gathered to leave for New Plymouth.
Tutor Kuka Tuakaokao said they were “very excited” to be heading off.
“We’ll be going down there to represent Tauranga Moana – Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga – as well as carrying with us all our loved ones that have passed away in the last year and also making our connections with the people of Taranaki.”
Numia Tangitu, leader and co-tutor, said they were looking forward to the trip.
“It’s been a long campaign and we are just looking forward to getting it over and done with, but also hopefully making our whānau proud back home.”
In Tauranga, Ngāti Ranginui were the sole rōpū from Mātaatua to enter the prestigious national competition.
From Rotorua, Whāngārā mai Tawhiti, te kapa haka o Ngāti Whakaue, placed second.
Kura Martin-Tukaokao is the chairwoman of Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui and a Te Matatini life member.
A former kaihaka [performer], she told the Bay of Plenty Times her last time on a Te Matatini stage was in 2019 and she now works on the administration side of her kapa haka group. The last Te Matitini she performed at was in 2019, at the Wellington festival.
Maxwell said the first Te Matatini festival, held in Rotorua in 1972, was then called the New Zealand Polynesian Festival. In 2004, it was renamed Te Matatini, which means “many faces” and reflected the diversity of the competitors and their audience.
He hoped to see more non-Māori join Māori to “come and enjoy the performing arts that we passionately love”.
Maxwell welcomed a feature on the Te Matatini app that could give live translations in five different languages: Samoan, Cook Island, Mandarin, Tongan and English.
Anipātene Biddle, 24, would perform with Rotorua’s Te Arawa regional winners Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.
“It was our first time winning the regionals actually, so it was a special moment for us.”