Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar also has four nominations for Outstanding Establishment, Ambience, Front of House Team, and Outstanding Bartender for Scott Hinton.

Joining Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar in the outstanding Establishment category are Lantern, Alpino and Solera.

Blondie, Jais Aben Bar & Bistro, Sailor Galley & Rum Bar and Saltwater all received nominations in the category of Outstanding New Establishment.

In the Outstanding Chef category, David Bryson of Solera is joined by David O’Leary of Jais Aben Bar & Bistro, Perrin Yates of Sailor Galley & Rum Bar, and Scott Rowand of Alpino.

The region’s best casual eateries are recognised with Miss Gees Bar & Eatery, Palace Tavern, Rice Rice Baby and Rita’s all nominated in the category of Outstanding Casual Dining.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois said the Bay of Plenty’s hospitality scene was a vibrant testament to the creativity, passion, and excellence within the industry.

“These awards not only celebrate our outstanding talent but also recognise the hard work and dedication that go into delivering exceptional dining experiences,” Bidois said.

The community is also able to vote for its favourite establishment in the People’s Choice Award category.

Voting is open until July 28 and the winners will be revealed on August 11.

Tickets to the event are on sale now, to purchase or for more information regarding the awards click here.

Bay Hospitality Awards 2024 finalists:

Campari Outstanding Bartender

- Amy Fraser, Palace Tavern

- Brie Mclean, Picnicka Bar & Grill

- Marco Rodocanachi, MeXa

- Scott Hinton, Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

Tevalis Outstanding Front of House Team

- Alpino

- Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

- Lantern

- Rita’s

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Chef

- David Bryson, Solera

- David O’Leary, Jais Aben Bar & Bistro

- Perrin Yates, Sailor Galley & Rum Bar

- Scott Rowand, Alpino

Outstanding Emerging Talent

- Paris Harding, Pearl Kitchen

- Rhys Nixon, Miss Gees Bar & Eatery

- Olivia Cook, Rita’s

- Utsav Paudel, Master Kong The Mount

The Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Casual Dining

- Miss Gees Bar & Eatery

- Palace Tavern

- Rice Rice Baby

- Rita’s

The Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Establishment

- Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

- Lantern

- Alpino

- Solera

The Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding New Establishment

- Blondie

- Jais Aben Bar & Bistro

- Sailor Galley & Rum Bar

- Saltwater

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience

- Palace Tavern

- Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

- Picnicka

- Rita’s