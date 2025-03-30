The witness phoned Grobecker, who immediately moved the travelling irrigator away from the drain. He did not take any steps to manage the effluent already flowing into the drain, and did not contact the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

A different witness notified the council and a compliance officer came to take samples. Liquid effluent was audibly running into the drain.

The next day, a compliance officer returned to the farm and saw ponded effluent still visible from the previous day’s discharge.

The officer spoke to Grobecker, who said there were no standard operating procedures for the farm’s effluent irrigation, and he kept loose records of which paddocks had been irrigated and when. Record-keeping was not required under the consent.

Grobecker told the officer he immediately got on his quad bike to take a look when he was told of the discharge. He saw the irrigator was at the end of its run and moved it. There was “obvious ponding” of effluent, and the drain was green.

An abatement notice was issued that day, which remains in place.

The regional council’s lawyer, Hayley Sheridan, said it was fortunate the fast-flowing Matatere Stream had quickly diluted the contaminants. The ecological impact on the stream had been minimal, but it was nonetheless a freshwater environment that ought to be protected from the discharge of contaminants.

Sheridan said contributing factors to the discharge included irrigating in unsuitable weather and soil conditions, the end of the irrigator’s run being too close to a drain, a lack of monitoring, insufficient training and the equipment’s lack of fail-safes.

She said both defendants were culpable and were “careless at a moderate to high degree”.

Mary Allen Farm’s directors, one of whom lived near the Waimana farm and the other who lived in Kaikōura, said Grobecker was contracted to run the farm and they were “just in the background”. They did not train Grobecker on operating the effluent system and believed he already knew how to do it.

The Kaikōura-based director said she wouldn’t know how to run an irrigator.

A travelling irrigator spreading effluent. Photo / file

Mary Allen Farm’s lawyer, Derek McLachlan, said the two directors did not stand to benefit from “cutting corners” and had taken responsibility. They had since upgraded the effluent system and had worked with Grobecker to ensure he understood the upgrades. Policies were upgraded and record-keeping was improved.

McLachlan said he accepted the discharge had increased the likelihood of adverse events occurring, but there had been no quantifiable evidence of any harm caused.

The primary cause of the discharge was Grobecker’s “poor judgment”, he said.

Grobecker Farming’s lawyer, Lana Burkhardt, acknowledged the cumulative impact of such discharges, but said the impact from this incident was minimal.

Grobecker had been at the farm for four or five months and did not think the previous night’s rain was enough to saturate the soil.

He had been experiencing chronic stress and fatigue at the time and his judgment may have been clouded. His offending was careless, but to a lesser degree, she said.

Judge Tepania said that, while the environmental effects had been minimal, they had clearly breached the resource consent.

Mary Allen Farm was the owner and resource consent holder, so its directors had the responsibility to ensure the farm was compliant.

“It cannot take a hands-off approach to the extent it did.”

She said Grobecker’s seeming unawareness of resource consent requirements was a concern.

“I find both defendants to have been moderately careless but for different reasons, as they had different responsibilities.”

Both defendants had been co-operative and had taken steps to remedy their offending, Tepania said.

Each was convicted and fined $38,500. Ninety per cent of the fine would go to the regional council.