Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty families using buy now pay later options to buy groceries at The Warehouse

Michaela Pointon
By
6 mins to read
The use of buy-now pay-later cards increased by 3 per cent according to the latest Centrix report.

The use of buy-now pay-later cards increased by 3 per cent according to the latest Centrix report.

Families are using buy-now pay-later schemes to pay for groceries, meat and home necessities as food costs soar. This alarms budget advisers, with one saying it can be a slippery slope. However, buy-now pay-later merchants

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times