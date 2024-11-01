Super saloons return to Baypark Speedway this Saturday night with national champions Chris Cowling (1nz) and his brother Steve (37m) on the entry list.

An early-November Mount Maunganui tradition combining pyrotechnics and high-horsepower dirt track competition continues this Saturday when Baypark Speedway hosts one of its most popular race nights.

The annual Bay Super Bowl and Fireworks Extravaganza showcases the best of speedway action to a family crowd. The night closes with a massive fireworks display delivered by Van Tiel Pyrotechnics, which gets a revamp this year as it will be accompanied by the debut of a new lights show, courtesy of the stadium’s new LED lighting system.

The on-track action sees a continuation of the fast-paced midget and sprint car competition from the Labour Weekend Sunday night season opener.

Another strong line-up of midget car teams has the extra incentive of a $10,000 purse posted for the inaugural Bill Buckley Classic sponsored by long-time speedway supporters Easy Steel. The 25-lap race also doubles as the BOP Championship and will see Baypark promotor Bill Buckley pacing the field driving a vintage mdget.

The 23-car field includes reigning national champ Brad Mosen, who had a troubled start to the new season last weekend, along with opening night feature winner Travis Buckley, podium finishers Michael Pickens and Brock Maskovich, and North Island champ Luke McClymont.