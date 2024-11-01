Advertisement
Baypark Speedway hosts Bay Super Bowl with $10,000 Bill Buckley Classic

Super saloons return to Baypark Speedway this Saturday night with national champions Chris Cowling (1nz) and his brother Steve (37m) on the entry list.

An early-November Mount Maunganui tradition combining pyrotechnics and high-horsepower dirt track competition continues this Saturday when Baypark Speedway hosts one of its most popular race nights.

The annual Bay Super Bowl and Fireworks Extravaganza showcases the best of speedway action to a family crowd. The night closes with a massive fireworks display delivered by Van Tiel Pyrotechnics, which gets a revamp this year as it will be accompanied by the debut of a new lights show, courtesy of the stadium’s new LED lighting system.

The on-track action sees a continuation of the fast-paced midget and sprint car competition from the Labour Weekend Sunday night season opener.

Another strong line-up of midget car teams has the extra incentive of a $10,000 purse posted for the inaugural Bill Buckley Classic sponsored by long-time speedway supporters Easy Steel. The 25-lap race also doubles as the BOP Championship and will see Baypark promotor Bill Buckley pacing the field driving a vintage mdget.

The 23-car field includes reigning national champ Brad Mosen, who had a troubled start to the new season last weekend, along with opening night feature winner Travis Buckley, podium finishers Michael Pickens and Brock Maskovich, and North Island champ Luke McClymont.

Two-time New Zealand Sprint Car champion Jonathan Allard from California makes his first appearance of the new season at Baypark Speedway this weekend.
There will also be the first appearance of the new season by the crowd-pleasing super saloons, with an important chance for early season shakedown laps on the Baypark track surface ahead of the New Zealand Championship in mid-February.

This weekend’s entries are headlined by a Tauranga trio comprising reigning national champion Chris Cowling and former champions Steve Cowling and Sam Waddell.

The quality line-up also features Baypark hard chargers Scott Hayward and Damian Orr, Auckland racers Craig Cardwell and Bodie Abrahamson along with Wellington’s Mark Pitcher.

Aucklander Bruce Beaumont returns to the class with a new car and former NZ Super Stock GP winner Thomas Stanaway (Hawke’s Bay) is the latest driver to make a career move across to the super saloon class.

The sprint cars produced massive wheel stands, fast lap times and some spectacular incidents on opening night. Two former New Zealand champions make their first appearance of the season with California’s Jonathan Allard and Kāpiti racer Jamie Larsen added to a high quality grid.

Youth Mini Stocks complete the race programme with the first race starting at 6.30pm.

The meeting will take place on Sunday if Saturday is rained out.


