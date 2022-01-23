Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty DHB among lowest child immunisation rates

4 minutes to read
The Bay of Plenty DHB is fifth-lowest for 24-month-old children fully immunised. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty DHB is fifth-lowest for 24-month-old children fully immunised. Photo / File

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Deprivation and vaccine hesitancy could be behind lags in child immunisation rates in the Bay of Plenty but "tailored services" could make improvements, the health board says.

A local GP says "even the petrol to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.