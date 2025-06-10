Tourism Bay of Plenty head of strategy and insights, Richard Faire, said the port was expecting 87 cruise ships to dock next season across 74 dates between October and May.

“The number of ship arrivals might be slightly down, but the total passenger and crew capacity next season looks like it will be stable.”

These ships would be able to carry a combined seasonal capacity of 165,000 passengers and 72,000 crew.

“We’re expecting a 4% decrease in cruise ship visits, but we’ll see more larger ships, so the total number of passengers and crew next season is likely to be similar to what we’ve just had,” Faire said.

“Port bookings are subject to change, so Tauranga may also pick up some extra cruise ship visits as the season progresses, which is what happened last season.”

An analysis commissioned by Cruise Lines International Association Australasia and the New Zealand Cruise Association assessed the economic output of the 2023/2024 season to be $111.8 million for the Bay of Plenty.

It ranked the region – including Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne – fourth in New Zealand for cruise tourism, supporting 784 jobs. It was ahead of Wellington and behind only Auckland, Otago and Canterbury.

Faire said this data reinforced how important the cruise sector was for the Bay of Plenty.

“Tauranga continues to rate as one of New Zealand’s most popular stops on cruise ship itineraries.

“This is due to the ease of passenger disembarkation at the port and our relaxed coastal lifestyle.”

When passengers disembark from a cruise ship at the port, they can jump on shuttles for tours around neighbouring hot spots such as Rotorua.

Regional tourism organisation Rotorua NZ’s chief executive Andrew Wilson said the cruise industry was an important part of Rotorua’s visitor mix.

Wilson said a decline in cruise bookings “at the rate expected” would likely be felt across multiple sectors.

“Particularly those geared towards short-stay international visitors,” he said.

Wilson said cruise visitors were a “valued part” of Rotorua’s visitor economy, particularly during the summer season when cruise activity peaked.

“While the impact of reduced cruise ship numbers will be noticeable, Rotorua’s broader visitor economy remains resilient and supported by multiple segments.”

General manager of Te Puia’s sales and marketing, Sean Marsh, who is also a board member on the New Zealand Cruise Association, said the direct spend of cruise guests was significant and had been growing year on year.

“For Te Puia, our cruise arrivals for last season were slightly ahead of the previous season.”

Marsh said that across official shore excursions, independent touring and private rentals, one-third of cruise ship guests visit Rotorua.

“Manuhiri who arrive to Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty region via cruise are an important part of the overall mix of visitors.”

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said the decline in cruise ship visits and bookings was driven by a mix of domestic uncertainty, increasing costs and operational risks.

“Unpredictable and late-changing regulations make it hard for cruise lines to lock in itineraries 18–24 months ahead, which is how they operate.

“Add to this the fact that New Zealand is now considered one of the most expensive cruise destinations in the world, and it’s tipping the balance in favour of other markets.”

Lloyd said New Zealand rated highly for cruise passengers, and there was strong passenger demand.

“Cruise lines want to come here, they value our people, our landscapes and our stories, but they need predictability, value and confidence in New Zealand as a destination.”

She said cruise lines were making decisions for the 2027/28 and even 2028/29 seasons now.

“We have a narrow window to reset our course, and without urgent action, New Zealand risks being left off future itineraries.”

