Bay of Plenty concerts resume after Covid - musical siblings back from New York among highlights

Concerts are picking up again as musicians look to schedule Bay of Plenty gigs before the year is out.

Kiwi musicians, including those who have returned from overseas in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic, have gigs booked in Tauranga venues every week until Christmas at least.

Among those with concerts planned are international cellist Dominic Lee and his sister, violinist Anna Lee, both of whom returned to Tauranga from New York because of Covid.

Now, the pair are set to share their talents with Tauranga when they perform as part of the Celebration of Gratitude - Beautiful Beginnings event at Bethlehem College alongside top string soloists on October 31.

Award-winning string musicians and siblings, cellist Dominic Lee and violinist Anna Lee. Photo / George Novak

Dominic has performed at distinguished concert halls such as Carnegie Hall, and performed solos and participated in music festivals throughout four continents, including the Pyeong Chang Music Festival in South Korea and International Adam Chamber Music Festival.

He has performed chamber music with renowned musicians such as the Borromeo String Quartet, Andres Cardenes, Bela Horvath, Elisabeth Kufferath, Zhenni Li, Stephan Schrader, and Sarah Watkins.

He has been living in the US while completing his Masters of Music at the Eastman School of Music. He recently joined the studio of Ralph Kirshbaum at the University of Southern California, studying online from his home in Tauranga, and has plans to eventually return to the US.

He will be the artistic director of the Tauranga concert, while also performing, and has included many of his award-winning musician friends such as sister Anna, pianist Sylvia Jiang, Animoso Choir, and special virtual performers in the line-up.

Anna is following in Dominic's footsteps, also studying at New York's Eastman School of Music, and also has plans to return to the US once able.

International cellist Dominic Lee is back in Tauranga after spending recent years in New York. Photo / George Novak

More shows scheduled for Tauranga is music to the ears of Totara St co-director Ross Shilling, who says after not being able to operate for 18 weeks this year they were now hosting events again, and the calendar was looking good for the rest of the year.

The Mount Maunganui venue hosts national and international touring acts, as well as workshops and private functions.

Shilling said after spending so much time unable to operate and rescheduling shows because of Covid-19 restrictions, he and fellow co-director Jay Munro were looking forward to the rest of 2020.

"We just can't operate anything under level 1," Shilling said.

One of the events they are looking forward to hosting is their Thank You show featuring Tiki Taane in December, held to thank everyone who helped them through their tough times by donating to their crowdfunding campaign.

"The first lockdown we had a Give-a-little campaign going to try and stay alive," Shilling said.

Tauranga City Council's general manager community services Gareth Wallis said bookings and inquiries for music bookings across their venues were consistent with last year.

Ross Shilling, from live music and entertainment venue Totara St, is happy to be operating again. Photo / George Novak

"Current bookings are relatively consistent with last summer, with a lot of events holding one or more back-up dates in case they need to reschedule due to Covid alert level restrictions on mass gatherings," Wallis said.

"We have a large number of bookings confirmed on public open spaces through to around May 2021 but are not operating at 100 per cent," Wallis said.

He said they were happy to be in level 1 and any move out would be "challenging for the events industry due to mass gathering restrictions".

"As can be expected, the second move to AL2 has had a significant impact on the industry, creating new levels of logistical/operational challenges. Events are often a long time in the planning and the uncertainty about the future is one of the most challenging aspects of this situation."

If Tauranga was forced into tighter Covid alert levels, Wallis said they would work with event organisers and investigate possible rescheduling of event dates, and provide support and industry advice.

Some of the Bay of Plenty's upcoming concerts

Friday, October 16: Anna Coddington - Test The Waters Tour, The Jam Factory, 7pm-10pm.

Friday, October 16: Blindspott, Great Lake Centre, Taupō, 7pm-11.30pm.

Sunday, October 18: Dave Dobbyn - Open Up Tour, Great Lake Centre, Taupō, 7pm-10.30pm.

Friday, October 23: The Leers, with support from Jake Bartos and Dj Peasoup, Astrolabe Brew Bar, 6pm-1am.

Saturday, October 24: Reb Fountain - Album Release Tour, The Jam Factory, from 7pm.

Sunday, October 25: Bic Runga Tour, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, 7.30pm-10.15pm.

Saturday, October 31: Celebration of Gratitude - Beautiful Beginnings featuring top string soloists, Bethlehem College Performing Arts Centre, from 7pm.

Friday, November 6: Blindspott, Trustpower Baypark Arena, 7pm-11.30pm.

Thursday, November 19: The Phoenix Foundation - Friend Ship tour, doors open at 8.30pm.

Friday, November 20: Alien Weaponry - Level One Tour, doors open 8pm.

Sunday, November 22: Jordan Luck - Who Loves NZ the Most? 2020 Tour, Totara St, Mount Maunganui, doors open 3pm.

Wednesday, December 2: Mad Caddies - 25th Anniversary Tour, Totara St, Mount Maunganui, 8pm-11pm.

Saturday, December 5: Shona Laing - Hindsight, Waihi Beach Hotel, Waihi Beach, from 8pm.

Saturday, December 12: Thank You Show featuring Tiki Tane - Totara St, Mount Maunganui, doors open 8pm.