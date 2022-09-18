Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty businesses attend Meta and Tourism Industry Aotearoa digital skills workshop

Bay of Plenty Times
8 mins to read
Meta New Zealand and Pacific Islands policy programs manager Hannah Rhodes with panellists Renee Tapsell, Kelsi Hira and Hannah Mellsop. Photo / Supplied

Meta New Zealand and Pacific Islands policy programs manager Hannah Rhodes with panellists Renee Tapsell, Kelsi Hira and Hannah Mellsop. Photo / Supplied

Meta and Tourism Industry Aotearoa host digital skills workshop

Tourism business owners from around the Bay of Plenty headed to a free Meta Boost digital skills programme aimed to empower small businesses with the tools

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.