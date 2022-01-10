Bay of Plenty brothers accused of alleged Minden Lookout machete robbery named

Jordan Zingel, 21, and his younger brother Noah Zingel, 18, denied aggravated robbery charges in the Tauranga District Court today. Photo / NZME

Two brothers accused of assaulting and robbing two people at Minden Lookout while armed with a machete have denied the allegation.

One of the brothers has also denied seriously injuring a dog with a machete during the alleged robbery.

Jordan Howard Zingel, 21, of Ōpōtiki, and Noah Zingel, 18, from Te Puna, were denied bail by Judge Thomas Ingram when they appeared in the Tauranga District Court today.

The brothers have pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of aggravated robbery allegedly committed while in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Police allege they were involved in assaulting and robbing two people of a cellphone and UE Boom speaker at Minden Lookout on January 4.

The complainants' vehicle, which had been parked at the lookout, was also allegedly smashed up as the pair attempted to get away, the court heard.

Jordan Zingel also denied a charge of ill-treating a dog that was inside the vehicle by striking its back with a machete, causing a deep wound that required surgery.

The brothers, who have elected trial by jury, will be back in court on February 4 for a case review hearing. No trial date has been set.

Jordan Zingel has also denied committing a second aggravated robbery on January 4.

Police allege he robbed a man in a Countdown carpark of his wallet and a Samsung cellphone.