Bay of Plenty architects win big at regional awards for work on family homes

Werner Naude has won an award for his project titled "Black Gables". Photo / Supplied

A renovated beach shack, a gabled family home and a mid-century modern-inspired interior are among the winners of Bay of Plenty architecture awards.

Werner Naude, of DCA Architects of Transformation, Adam Taylor, of ata, and Jon McAlpine, of TGA Ltd, have taken home prizes in this year's ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards, held on Friday night.

Naude won three awards for two projects, including a family home titled "Black Gables". It features a master suite, kids' bedrooms, open-plan kitchen, living and dining and includes a guest accommodation, study and double garage.

He said his first visit to experience the location was framed by the steep sloping site that was covered in vegetation with a narrow, undulating pathway leading from the road to the lake edge.

"The journey from the top of the site offers a unique progression with the canopy of trees and vegetation creating a curated visitor experience and with the views of the lake and Mount Tarawera being revealed slowly through the dappled light."

An inside view of the Pāpāmoa home. Photo / Supplied

Taylor won the Regional Residential Alterations and Additions Award for his work on the renovation of a project in Pāpāmoa.

He says the clients wanted to celebrate the existing relaxed character of the home, not re-invent it.

He said the brief called for a master retreat and additional living space.

Adam Taylor won an award for his work on a renovation project in Pāpāmoa. Photo / Supplied

"They appreciated small space design and blurring space boundaries. The existing house, albeit tired, was a typical two-bedroom Beasley with small living spaces."

McAlpine received two Commended Awards for two projects - one for his design of a mid-century modern interior on a project titled "Oceanbeach Rd".

For this project, functionality was critical with an uncluttered, sleek approach consisting of organic and geometric forms.

Jon McAlpine's mid-century modern-interior project "Oceanbeach Rd". Photo / Supplied

Judges said they enjoyed the stunning mid-century modern-inspired house with its refined pared-down palette that incorporates stone, oak floors, black steel, and crazy paving.

• The National Awards Gala will be held on October 29 in Dunedin.