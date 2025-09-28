“I was a victim of a head-on collision about 26 years ago, and they wanted to take my leg off at the time, but I had two preschool kids and was not very happy about that.”

Moorhouse told the Bay of Plenty Times she even had an ankle replacement, but “it didn’t work”.

“The last option was to take my leg off.”

In 2019, she opted for a below-the-knee amputation.

“Six years ago, on November 15th, I’ll never forget the date.”

Since then she has refused to let her prosthetic slow her down.

Moorhouse said she had always been an active person and was too young to be sitting in a wheelchair.

“I had to get out and do things because if I just sat around, I would lose everything, become unfit and then unable to walk.”

She has already completed several testing challenges, often pushing herself to the limit.

“I push myself to do these things, and generally as soon as I’ve done them, my leg comes off and I’m sitting in the La-Z-Boy.”

Her first challenge was the Mt Everest challenge, which required 38 climbs up Mauao Mt Maunganui in 50 days. She doubled the challenge, completing 76 climbs in 46 days.

“I didn’t even know I could climb it; it was just a challenge for myself.”

Moorhouse walked 225km for bowel cancer in February, and this month chose to join Blue September, raising $1000 for friends fighting prostate cancer.

Blue September is New Zealand’s annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, run by the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Denise Moorhouse was in a car accident 26 years ago and lost her leg in 2019 after years of intense pain and several operations.

“It feels good to help others, while I’m challenging myself,” Moorhouse said.

According to the foundation, , prostate cancer is the most common cancer in New Zealand, with 4000 diagnoses every year.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and it is estimated 42,000 are living with a diagnosis.

More than 700 men on average die every year from the cancer.

“I have family and friends fighting it, and it’s another cancer that’s affected my family,” Moorhouse said.

She has spent the month of September pedalling for prostate cancer, aiming to complete 739km over several long rides.

Most of her trips were between 30km and 40km, and were done in one sitting.

“I don’t train, I just sort of set my mind on doing them.

“I set myself up to do something, and I have to finish it. There’s no way I wouldn’t finish it.”

By last week, she had completed 701km from cycling various tracks in the Bay of Plenty and will finish the remaining 38km before the month ends.

“I’ve said I’ll do it, and I hate failing, so that pushes me on.”

To support Blue September and Denise Moorhouse’s ride, visit the Blue September website.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.