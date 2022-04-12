Artist's impression of the Bayfair approach to the pedestrian and cyclist underpass. Image / Supplied

Walkers, cyclists, and mobility scooters can cross State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd via the new Bayfair underpass from next Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said in a statement that the use of the underpass, on which construction is yet to be finished, will enable the next phase of construction on the Bay Link project.

The signalised crossing at road level will be removed, allowing the work zone in the middle of the road to be enlarged so that construction can start on the northern ramp of the flyover that will take traffic over the Bayfair roundabout.

For drivers, this means the temporary traffic lights on the highway outside Bayfair will also go.

The Bayfair and Matapihi box sections of the underpass are connected by an open-air trench. At the project's completion, this trench will be located under the new flyover.

The underpass entrance portals are about 3 metres wide and 2.5m high; which the agency said was similar dimensions to the former underpass.

The open-air trench is about 4m wide and 28m long with sloping sides.

The box section on the Matapihi side is about 15m long, and the box section of the underpass on the Bayfair side is about 18m long.

Artist's impression of the Matapihi approach to the pedestrian and cyclist underpass. Image / Supplied

How to access the underpass:

People on foot, bikes, scooters, mobility scooters and wheelchairs approaching State Highway 2 from Matapihi will be able to access the underpass via a new concrete ramp, which will meet the existing temporary footpath in front of Golf 360.

The Bayfair exit and entrance to the underpass will also be through a new concrete ramp that connects with the Bayfair Shopping Centre carpark.

A marked route will connect people with the outside of the shopping centre.

Pedestrians and cyclists travelling to and from Girven Rd should continue east around the outside of the shopping centre and onto the Girven Rd footpath.

Pedestrians and cyclists travelling to and from Mount Maunganui should follow the marked route around the centre's perimeter to the rear of Countdown before using the existing pedestrian crossing to connect with the footpath leading to State High 2 and Maunganui Rd.

Circular blue stickers placed at intervals on the ground will mark the route in both directions.

Construction will continue in the area so underpass users should take care.

Drivers are reminded that a 30km/h speed limit is in place around the roundabout and a 50km/h speed limit is in effect between the Te Maunga intersection and Concord Ave for the duration of the Bay Link project.

Before the end of the Bay Link project, the underpass will close for final completion work.

At that time, people walking and cycling will be able to cross via the new signalised crossing through the Bayfair roundabout.

The agency will let the community know once this date has been confirmed.