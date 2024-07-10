Bay Karts owner Lance Somervell.

The closure will affect 10 staff, who are on a mix of fulltime, permanent part-time and casual contracts, as well as some people who work during public and school holidays as required.

Somervell said he had been trying to find an alternative venue for Bay Karts for some time.

“We’ve been looking for somewhere to move since October last year, but real estate is too expensive.”

Bay Karts offers high-speed outdoor kart racing with more than 30 karts for adults, kids, and tandems.

He said he’d like to move the business indoors, for example, into a kiwifruit packhouse near Te Puke. With an indoor location, noise and weather wouldn’t be an issue, enabling the business to extend its opening hours.

“We don’t know how permanent the shutdown will be at this point. There are some out-of-towners looking at buying the karts and setting up in another region which would be a shame for Tauranga.”

He said the track, located next to the railway line in Titoko Place, Mount Maunganui, was built in 2016.

He acquired it in late 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past eight years, Bay Karts has been a staple for local families and thrillseekers, offering high-speed outdoor kart racing with more than 30 karts for adults, kids, and tandems.

The Bay Kart venue caters to team relays and group events.

Bay Karts operates seven days a week, with racing from 10am to 5pm and evening races under lights from 7pm to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Wet weather prevents kids’ karts and tandems from operating.

“We have no noise restrictions because we are situated in an industrial area.”

During the Christmas party season, the venue is often fully booked, with large companies giving their staff a day out. The venue caters to team relays such as the “Bathurst 200″ – a 100-minute race that can have multiple drivers racing in teams.

“So many people having an absolute blast,” Somervell said, who described weekends there as “cranking” and “epic”.

“Even the nervous and slow drivers have a fun time.”

Bay Karts offers high-speed outdoor kart racing.

He said a small number of overseas tourists visited the site, but the business mostly attracted locals from around the Bay of Plenty region.

“Most are tradies, work groups, mums and dads with kids, and a monthly social league, who are the real hardcore and come every month.”

It also has quarterly repeat customers who come and race once a term, and Lance says the monthly social league has continued to grow.

“We do that at night because we can race under lights.”

He said all his staff would be job-hunting.

“We have 10 staff and some extras we call on in school holidays and when we’re really busy. They will all be looking for new jobs.”

Bay Karts has been situated in Titoko Place, Mount Maunganui, since 2016.

The closure announcement had left many in the community feeling disheartened, as the venue had been a go-to spot for birthday parties, corporate events, and weekend and evening fun. Many had taken to social media to express their feelings.

“So sorry to see this. It’s so hard for small businesses with big rents. All the best for your future endeavours,” wrote Kazna De Roles, responding to Lance Somervell’s announcement on Facebook.

“One of the few good things in Taurang a... I wish you guys can find another place,” commented Mauro Andrea.

Lisa-Marie Hallam wrote: “That’s so sad, we took our adult kids recently and had such a great time”.

“Thanks for all our business end-of-year blasts on your track. Thoroughly enjoyed by all our workers and a lot of other friends in our community. It certainly is tough times,” wrote Lissa Smith-Belk.

Sharon Connolly suggested relocating to the old Blokart venue in Pāpāmoa, but Lance responded: “It’s surrounded by houses unfortunately; we looked at it last year but couldn’t get noise approval.”

Bay Karts has 30 go-karts available for adults, kids and tandems.

Bay Karts will remain open until July 21, giving fans a final chance to experience the thrill of the track.

Somervell was grateful for the support and patronage over the years, encouraging everyone to visit before the final lap.

“These school holidays are your last chance for one final race on our iconic outdoor track. Get your backside trackside.”

Bay Karts is located next to the railway line in Titoko Place, Mount Maunganui.

After the closure, he planned to pack everything into shipping containers for storage.

“If anyone has an idea for a new venue or wants to buy a bunch of go-karts, please get in touch.”

-SunLive.



