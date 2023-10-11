Bay Conservation Alliance makes successful bid for environmental groups’ funding

Through a single funding application from Bay Conservation Alliance, conservation groups across the Western Bay recently received a share of just over half a million dollars towards their initiatives over the next two years.

The alliance recently submitted a successful joint funding application to TECT on behalf of eight of their member groups.

Bay Conservation Alliance (BCA) has led the way in environmental collaboration by providing essential back-office systems, environmental conservation expertise, policy and planning support, education programmes and regional advocacy for the many conservation and care groups throughout the region.

It supports 29 community-led conservation groups across the Bay of Plenty.

These member groups focus on improving environmental outcomes with varying focus areas. Some aim to project and rejuvenate specific species like the kiwi or little blue penguin, and others focus on environmental education in schools and wildlife rehabilitation, cleaning up rivers and streams, and revitalising the native bush by removing pest plants and species.

By lightening the load for their member groups, BCA reduces the taxing task of administration for member groups which are often run by volunteers. They assist in administration, supporting groups with financial management, communications and marketing, volunteer recruitment and management, fundraising, advocacy and project management.

“We know that by supporting each group for the onerous tasks like funding applications or making sure they have the correct licences and tools needed, they then get to focus on doing the hands-on work they enjoy,” says BCA chief executive Michelle Elborn.

“We aim to be a stronger voice for conservation. That collective voice of 29 groups coming together is much more influential and powerful than one alone. If we work together, change will happen.”

“Of the eight-member groups approved funding, two are new to BCA. People and Plants in Schools (Pips) found their membership very valuable as it’s reduced the pressure on them putting the funding application together themselves after an increase in demand for their programme,” says Elborn.

“Project Waihī Beach is a new project with exciting aspirations to make Waihī Beach predator-free. Their initial doubts were dispelled as soon as they joined BCA and could see the value of the support enabling them to deliver on their initiatives.”

“Having BCA submit a collective funding application that covers the needs of themselves and member groups is great to see, as it benefits everyone in multiple ways,” says TECT chairman Bill Holland.

TECT first funded BCA in 2017. Two years later, the trust was funding BCA and it’s Western Bay member groups through a single funding application.

This year, by providing two-year funding, BCA and the care groups can get on with their important work knowing their baseline costs are being met.

By working with various member groups and knowing what their goals and plans are, BCA can oversee a broader strategic plan to ensure all areas are covered and initiatives aren’t overlapping.

In total last year, BCA member groups collaboratively caught 8,330 pests, planted 65,341 plants and worked 52,264 volunteer hours (from 3,093 volunteers) throughout 2022. 700 wildlife areas were rehabilitated, and 186 events/education days were held.

Overall, BCA believes there is an increasing awareness from the community for the need for environmental protection.

“With the weather events we’ve had this year, people are becoming more aware that the environment is the foundation of our wellbeing, so if we can get our environment healthy, then the people will be healthy,” says Michelle.

“By investing in the environment, we are investing in ourselves and our community. TECT has enabled this collaborative approach for conservation investment”.

Members of the public can also help out by for any of the member groups associated with BCA.

Some groups get lots of volunteers due to their work and volunteers wanting to help flagship species like kiwi or the little blue penguin. There is also a need in smaller groups or those which focus on the less glamourous side of conservation, such as pest weeds, which still present a huge problem.

Project Parore in the Katikati area is a large-scale conservation project that also received funding from TECT in September, separate from BCA’s application. This project was created to champion a community-led approach to catchment management, aiming to raise awareness and increase involvement in restoring land, waterways and harbour habitats.

“Through the support of local volunteers, Project Parore now has a professional team and much bigger catchment programme,” says Michelle. “They’ve succeeded in attracting investment from the likes of TECT to support their work and have built really good iwi relationships and connections.”

“If all our member groups could grow and expand like Project Parore has and can get the support of volunteers, conservation would continuously be in a better position.”

Groups receiving two-year funding:

Bay Conservation Alliance – $135,000

Aongatete Forest Project – $44,000

ARRC Trust – $10,000

Friends of the Blade – $16,000

Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society – $131,575

Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust – $40,000

Pips – $65,000

Project Waihī Beach – $14,000

Western Bay Wildlife Trust – $45,000



