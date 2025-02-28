Originally from Iowa City, Ashley Joens is a Tauranga Whai import for the 2024 season and is one of the top performers in the entire Tauihi League. Photo / Brad Pitman
Ashley Joens has played for WNBA teams the Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. But in the WNBA off-season she had two simple requests – a league with a shorter season and a gym she could get in all the time. A team in Tauranga came to the party. Kaitlyn Morrell reports.
Ashley Joens had never been to New Zealand until she signed with the Tauranga Whai as an import for the 2024 season – and dominated the league.
She was the top point scorer, top 3-point scorer, one of the top offensive rebounders, and made it to the free-throw line more times than any other player in the entire Tauihi League.
Joens is originally from Iowa City. She grew up in tiny Solon, population 3000, and had always been surrounded by basketball because her dad was a coach.
“I’m the second of five girls, my older sister played and both my parents played in college.
“I was just always around it and that’s how I started. I had a little stuffed basketball when I was a baby and everyone always jokes, ‘You came out of the womb playing basketball’,” Joens said.
College coaches recruited her from club basketball for Iowa State University, where she spent five years before getting drafted to the WNBA in 2023.
Joens finished her college career as the all-time leading scorer with 3060 points, leading rebounder with 1391 rebounds, became the 14th division 1 player to reach a career milestone of 3000 points, and earned Big 12 Player of the Year after winning the Big 12 conference in her final year.
Joens was drafted to the Dallas Wings in 2023 and was the 19th overall pick in the WNBA draft to kickstart her professional career.
“I got drafted to Dallas and was there for half the year, then went to Vegas, then back to Dallas and then to Phoenix. I was kind of all over the place but I think that helped me grow as a player and a person.
“I had gained so much experience going from team to team that I didn’t feel like a rookie,” Joens said.
“I think as a competitor you want to play against the best and you’re always looking for different ways to get on the floor and learn from the players as well.
“You want to improve your game as well as get the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world,” she said.