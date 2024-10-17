NZ Herald reported in September two recent New Zealand medical reviews found no robust evidence for the surgery, but there was a risk any perceived relief it provided could be a placebo effect – something Coburn disputes in her case.
Health NZ says careful assessment of how it diagnoses and treats AVCS is required because available evidence was of “low quality”.
It is setting up a specialist team to help develop a “consistent” approach.
‘I woke up and I was hungry’
Coburn lives in Athenree, near Tauranga, with husband Jon and their sons, Benny, 8, and Ollie, 6.
Coburn was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) in September 2023 and a comorbidity Abdominal Vascular Compression Syndromes (AVCS) in March 2024.
EDS is a group of genetically inherited connective tissue disorders typically characterised by bendy joints, stretchy skin and fragile tissue.
Vascular compression syndromes are a group of conditions occurring when blood vessels under intense pressure restrict blood flow, which can cause dizziness and extreme pain. Coburn said she was often bedridden and plagued by migraines.
Told she needed abdominal compression surgery in Germany, she fundraised $160,000 in four months, and flew out on July 14.
After scans at a clinic in Leipzig, she had abdominal compression surgery in Dusseldorf on July 23.
The surgery wrapped a sliced tube around her “squashed” left renal vein to stop it being compressed.
“I had the surgery, and I woke up and I was hungry - and I hadn’t had that feeling in I don’t even know how long,” she told the Bay of Plenty Times at her home this month.
She drank some water and ate an ice block. The next day, she had “a couple of teaspoons” of soup.
As her recovery continued in Germany, she saw improvements in her abdominal area but her migraines were getting worse.
Three unexpected surgeries
Coburn said her post-surgery migraines were causing her to vomit and noise would “send me into overdrive”.
Le Fevre said vascular compression syndromes could be a “plausible explanation” for the symptoms associated with EDS, but those “could actually be functional” (without an obvious physical cause). That meant there was a risk that the surgery could provide no relief of the symptoms other than a placebo effect.
There could be an association with EDS and AVCS and it might be possible for individuals to have multiple co-existing vascular compression syndromes.
However, outside of sparse case reports, the only available data supporting this was from an observational study led by the German surgeons, which the letter said had a “number of limitations”.
Le Fevre wrote the reported associations “may represent a highly meaningful medical discovery” but this required further research.
In the meantime, multiple simultaneous vascular release surgeries in one patient should be considered “on the spectrum of innovative and experimental surgery”.
Health NZ responds
A statement from Health NZ said it was making good progress in work to develop a “pathway for people with complex vascular problems”.
It said EDS was an extremely rare and evolving group of conditions, with poor or low-quality evidence for treatment. Diagnosis must be “carefully considered”.
“The studies that are available are poor due to inconsistent reporting of participants’ characteristics and the use of multiple diagnostic processes. Additionally, outcome reporting is relatively short-term in most studies, and reported outcomes were highly variable.”
Health NZ was establishing a vascular multidisciplinary team of specialists to develop a nationally consistent and evidence-based approach to the diagnosis and treatment of relevant conditions.
This would ensure patients received the “most appropriate” care, noting no one treatment would always be successful and no treatment or surgery could remove the underlying problem.
The statement said AVCS could be a complication of EDS. It also occurred in other conditions and might arise as a consequence of weight loss.
“A very careful assessment of how we diagnose and treat Mals in New Zealand is required because the available evidence is of low quality, with no published randomised controlled trials.”
The team would determine whether a case was best managed without surgery or recommend surgery that could be done via the high-cost treatment pool - application-based funding for overseas treatments - if necessary.
Health NZ said patients were managed in a multidisciplinary manner including primary care, allied health, and specialists when needed and received treatment that could involve pain management, physiotherapy and splinting.
“For these types of conditions, we find that many patients respond well to treatment without the need for further interventions. Vascular compression can be a complication of EDS and a variety of vascular surgery services are available in New Zealand.”
Surgery may not always be considered the best option, particularly because the level of complexity and uncertainty of Mals varies. In these instances, an individual may still wish to receive treatment overseas, but will need to fund it themselves.
