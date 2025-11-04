Whakaari (White Island) as seen from an observation flight on Monday, showing the steam and gas plume, containing minor amounts of volcanic ash. Photo / Craig Miller

4 Nov, 2025 04:27 AM 2 mins to read

Ash observed on Whakaari/White Island after two ‘weak eruptions’

Ash was emitted in two recent eruptions on Whakaari/White Island, an observation flight has confirmed.

There were two distinct eruptions at the active marine volcano on Thursday, based on webcam observations.

Earth Sciences New Zealand duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said the volcanic alert level remained at level 3 and aviation colour code remained orange.

Behr said after last week’s observations of “weak eruptions”, MetService had detected volcanic ash in satellite imagery since Sunday.

Sulphur dioxide was also detected by satellite imagery on Thursday and Sunday.