“The observation flight confirmed the ash plume was rising to 400–500m above sea level and was blown to the southeast for 5-8km."
Behr said ashfall from the observed activity was unlikely to impact the mainland.
Whakaari is 48km off the coast of Whakatāne, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.
“As a result of the continued minor ashfall on the island, deposits of fine ash have accumulated on the main crater floor,” Behr said.
Earth Sciences NZ reported vent temperatures were about 250C and had increased since the activity started.
Temperatures were still well below the maximum of around 500C observed earlier this year.
The volcanic alert would remain at level 3 while the Earth Sciences NZ Volcano Monitoring Group continues monitoring Whakaari for any changes in activity.
The alert system is a scale from zero to six, with level 3 indicating a minor volcanic eruption.
There were currently no sensors installed on the island, and scientists relied on remote cameras, satellite data, periodic observation and gas measurement flights to track any developments, Behr said.
Its last previous eruption activity was observed on August 28, coating the island in a thin covering of ash. The activity settled quickly.
Last week’s eruptions came amid an ongoing inquest into the deadly eruption on December 9, 2019, which killed 22 people.