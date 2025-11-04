Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Ash observed on Whakaari/White Island after two ‘weak eruptions’

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Whakaari (White Island) as seen from an observation flight on Monday, showing the steam and gas plume, containing minor amounts of volcanic ash. Photo / Craig Miller

Whakaari (White Island) as seen from an observation flight on Monday, showing the steam and gas plume, containing minor amounts of volcanic ash. Photo / Craig Miller

Ash was emitted in two recent eruptions on Whakaari/White Island, an observation flight has confirmed.

There were two distinct eruptions at the active marine volcano on Thursday, based on webcam observations.

Earth Sciences New Zealand duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said the volcanic alert level remained at level 3 and aviation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save