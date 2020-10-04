I completely agree with Ann and Basil Graeme (Letters, October 2).

Some older folk, like myself who live alone and who compost and try to reduce waste, the introduction of the council kerbside service will not personally benefit us - but it is for the greater good of our community and the environment.

In my view, the level of selfishness I have seen in the letters to the editor, people who have been quoted in the articles and the way the articles have been written is disappointing.

We should be trying to make our community better as a whole rather than merely looking out for ourselves.

This tends to be the issue with whatever happens in our wonderful city.

Andrew Sommerville

Bethlehem



Stronger border controls?

I cannot fathom how our border control admits contaminated people from the sub-continent, which is now the world's most infected population with a dangerous level of Covid-19.

Yet, we deny entry to the Covid-free fruit pickers from the Pacific.

We are leaving the jobs to be filled by New Zealanders. Don't make me laugh.

Wake up Government, valuable produce and income are left wanting. Hard-working family investors are being let down by your ideology-based governance.

I have to wonder how many of our Labour and Green members have investments in the land?

Or am I missing something.

(Abridged)

Tony Kirby

Papamoa



A new nickname for Tauranga

Hamilton earned the nickname "The Tron" and Rotorua is often referred to as "Roto-Vegas".

I think Tauranga's new name might be "Bin City".

Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui

