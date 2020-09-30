Over $800,000 will go towards a pathways to work hub in Tauranga to address high youth unemployment in the Bay of Plenty, expected to place up to 200 people into jobs every year.

Parliamentary Regional Economic Development Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau made the announcement in a media statement today, saying the hub would connect young people with training and meaningful employment opportunities.

Priority One Western Bay of Plenty Incorporated will receive $870,400 from the Provincial Growth Fund's Te Ara Mahi allocation to fund the Ara Rau - Pathways to Work hub initiative in downtown Tauranga, Tabuteau said.

The funding is for three years and would allow Priority One to support Ara Rau's goal to create a seamless path for young people from education to employment.

This would be done by connecting employers, job seekers, and other service providers offering training or pastoral care.

"The hub will also reach out to people left unemployed by Covid-19, those wanting to return to the workforce, finishing studies, or even workers with jobs who want to increase their skills," he said.

"So the whole community stands to benefit from this initiative."

The hub's focus on skills and employment was hoped to provide a pool of local skilled people to attract businesses into the area and is expected to place up to 200 people into jobs every year, Tabuteau said.

The media statement said the initiative has been strongly endorsed and supported by the mayor Tenby Powell, local businesses and industry, Tauranga City Council and Te Puni Kōkiri.