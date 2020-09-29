Changes to the 2020/21 Baywide Premier cricket competitions should up the ante and produce even more action-packed cricket.

The big news in the new season is the promotion of the Pāpāmoa Cricket Club. The club put in place a comprehensive cricket development plan during their formation in 2018, which has seen them progress to Baywide Premier cricket in just three seasons.

Bay of Plenty Cricket development manager Scott Steward said: "While Pāpāmoa Cricket Club haven't been around for long, they have already done some great things for cricket in their community. This is evident in their strong junior programme and the recent results of the senior teams.

"Pāpāmoa submitted a very strong application for entry into the Premier men's competition and I am confident that they will be competitive and add value to the competition. I wish them all the best for the upcoming season."

A three-week delayed start to the 2020/21 Bay of Plenty Cricket season was necessitated by a narrowed gap between winter and summer sport, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With a shortened season this year and an extra team in the competition, we have had to adapt and be creative with the draw, to ensure that we can still offer all three Baywide Premier competitions," Steward said.

"Midweek T20 cricket was well-received last year, so the T20 competition will now run midweek pool games and will culminate in a Friday night final under lights at the Bay Oval, which is exciting. The clubs have been very supportive of the changes to the competition formats."

The season starts with the Bay of Plenty Cup at Labour weekend (October 24). It will be a straight shootout with the competition points leader on December 19 to claim the silverware. The second-placed team will receive the Bay of Plenty Plate.

There have been innovative changes made to accommodate the Baywide T20, in a congested Bay of Plenty Cricket calendar. Three pools of three teams will play midweek twilight matches either side of the Christmas holiday season break.

Te Puke celebrate the wicket of Ben Musgrave during a Baywide Premier game last year. Photo / File

Baywide T20 semifinal action will take place on Sunday, January 31 before the top two contenders square off under lights at the Bay Oval on Friday, February 5.

The Baywide Premier cricket year will finish with the Williams Cup, which is considered the major prize. The Williams Cup has been contested under several different formats since the City Cricket Club was the first name engraved on the trophy in the 1932-33 season.

The opening round will be played on January 9 with the curtain coming down on the season in the Williams Cup final on March 27.

Baywide Premier Cricket calendar 2020/21:

2020 Bay of Plenty Cup: Starts October 24. Final day December 19.

2020/21 Baywide T20: Starts December 3. Final day February 5.

2021 Williams Cup: Starts January 9. Final day March 27.

Baywide Premier Teams 2020/21:

Element IMF Cadets, Bayleys Central Indians, Eves Realty Greerton, Generation Homes Lake Taupō, Bond & Co Mount Maunganui, Geyser City Sports, Pāpāmoa CC, Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College, Flying Mullet Te Puke.