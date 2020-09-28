Hundreds are without power in the Western Bay of Plenty after wind gusts reached up to 83km/h today.

More than 200 Te Puke properties have been without power since about 10.46am with restoration expected at 3pm, according to the Powerco website.

A further 118 properties have been without power in Te Poi since about 11.12am with restoration expected at 4pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also called to a tree across the road on State Highway 2 in Te Puna at 11.21am. The tree blocked the northbound lane and has since been removed using a chainsaw, a spokesman said.

He said it was unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Power is out to 206 properties in Te Puke and 118 in Te Poi. Photo / File

A MetService media spokeswoman said there has been strong south-westerlies across the region for the last two hours, averaging around 45km/h across the region.

She said Tauranga has had strong gusts since mid-morning, reaching speeds of 83km/h between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Rotorua had gusts of wind up to 74km/h.

The gusts will continue for the next two hours, she said, settling this evening, but could still be strong.

Although the south-westerly winds would continue tomorrow across the Bay of Plenty, it would be "much lighter" than today.

There is a potential of frost in sheltered areas tomorrow, with temperatures reaching the mid-teens in Tauranga and a maximum of 13C in Rotorua.