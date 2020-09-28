Monday September 21

A truck hauling 30 tonnes of chicken manure lost some of its load at SH2 Karangahake. The tailgate opened while the truck was moving and manure was strewn from Karangahake to Athenree, where the truck was stopped. In some places of SH2 the manure was a foot deep. Several vehicles drove through it and lost control, but none crashed. Contractors were called to the scene and spent most of the night cleaning it up. They were unable to hose the mess away due to fear of contaminating the Ohinemuri River.

A Waihi man was arrested at Gilmour St. He was wanted by police for breach of bail and a recent assault. He fled from police at Gilmour Reserve, running through properties. He was found a short time later hiding under a hedge and taken into custody.

Tuesday September 22

A Waihi man underwent alcohol breath-test procedures after he was stopped for speeding at Victoria St. The result of the test was 549 micrograms of alcohol. The legal limit is 250. He will be appearing in court soon.

Wednesday September 23

An Audi vehicle that had been stolen from West Auckland on Saturday, September 19 was found at Frankton Rd, Waihi. Forensic testing has been completed and police are following up on leads.

Thursday September 24

Police served a two-day police safety order on a Waihi woman at a family harm incident at a Boundary Rd address.

A Whangamatā man failed an evidential breath test when he was stopped on Chartwell Dr, Whangamatā after driving through a compulsory stop sign. The result of the test was 400 micrograms. He was issued with an infringement offence notice and forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

Police received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a Herbert Rd, Whangamata rural property some time previously. Two chainsaws stolen. Police are investigating.

A 10-day police safety order was issued to a Whangamata man at a Martin Rd address in relation to a family harm incident.

A Waihi man subject to a police safety order fled from police at a Mangatoetoe St address. The order prevented the man from being at the address. Police were unable to locate him and inquiries are ongoing.

Friday September 25

A vehicle stolen from Tauranga on August 10 was seen being driven on Barry Rd, Waihi. A Waihi man was arrested and inquiries are continuing.

A stolen vehicle failed to stop for police at Karangahake and a pursuit began. The vehicle's speed exceeded 140km/h and it was lost to police near Te Aroha. Later police found the vehicle being driven at Te Awamutu, where it was seized and impounded. The two women who were in the vehicle are assisting police with inquiries.

A single-vehicle traffic crash occurred on Old Tauranga Rd. The vehicle was abandoned, with no driver or occupants found. A minor amount of blood was found inside along with empty bottles of alcohol. The crash appeared to have happened within the previous 24 hours. It had crashed through a hedgerow and fence on a rural farm. The farm manager was advised. Inquiries to locate the driver are continuing.

Police called to an alleged kidnapping at an Albert St address which turned out to be a family harm incident. An Auckland woman arrived at the address and a heated altercation with a man took place. Two children fled from the scene to a neighbouring property. The two people involved were separated and the children were returned to their caregiver.

A Toyota Hiace van crashed at Waimata on SH2. The van was extensively damaged and the driver had to be cut free by Waihi fire and emergency services. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police are investigating.

A Paeroa woman was arrested at a Menzies Pl address for possession of cannabis for supply after she was found with approximately half a kilogram of the drug. Police were called to the address for a family harm incident. A male at the address was served with a 10-day police safety order.

Saturday September 26

A two-tone white and orange caravan was stolen from Old Rotokohu Rd, Karangahake. CCTV surveillance cameras captured footage of the offenders' maroon-coloured vehicle and the two male occupants. Police are appealing for information.

Crime Prevention Advice

Over the last few weeks several rural properties at Waihi, Paeroa and Whangamatā have been hit by burglars. Power tools are mainly being targeted. One thing all of the burglaries have in common is that the stolen property has been easily accessible to offenders because gates have been left unlocked, sheds unlocked and houses left wide open while the owners are either absent from the property or elsewhere on the farm. Tools are a hot commodity for burglars because they're always in demand and fetch a good price on the black market. Don't be complacent - always lock your belongings away and invest in security features including quality padlocks and chains, CCTV cameras, alarm systems, gate-entry alarm sensors, window stays, towball locks and wheel clamps on trailers. Always remove keys from vehicles. Don't forget to mark your tools with an engraver and your driver licence number.

Police contacts

