As a retired couple, we strongly support the concerns expressed by James Newman (Letters, September 27), about the proposed Tauranga rubbish collection.

In our opinion, the council's decision to introduce a compulsory rubbish collection is authoritarian and will be unfair to many pensioners.

We are a two-person household, both in our 70s, producing a low volume of general waste.

We share a recycling bin with a relative, and most of our organic waste is composted.

Why should we be forced to pay $300 a year for a cumbersome multi-bin collection which we would make little use of?

Why should we subsidise others who throw away large amounts of food waste, bottles etc?

In our experience, older people generally produce a lower volume of rubbish and are more careful about recycling.

To keep costs down (always important for older people), there should be a lower-cost option for people who put out rubbish less frequently, or provision to opt out of the scheme altogether.

The council pre-paid bag system works well for us, saves on costs, and should be retained.

Come on council, listen to your older ratepayers before you introduce such an unfair, expensive, poorly thought-out rubbish scheme.

Peter and Trish Nixon

Brookfield



Self care

In relation to the upcoming food scrap bins, a correspondent ( Letters , September 25) asks: Who is going to clean these bins each week?

I thought the answer quite simple and straight forward: You.

Ian Lucas

Welcome Bay



Fly tipping

It was excellent to see the article about fly-tipping on the front page this morning ( News , September 28), a true issue in the Western Bay.

I did find it extremely bizarre that there was no mention of the kerbside rubbish and recycling being rolled out by both Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City councils.

With every household having access to rubbish and recycling services at their houses I am sure that we will see less fly-tipping.

Andrew Sommerville

Bethlehem

