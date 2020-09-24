Steamers player Chase Tiatia will play his 50th game for Bay of Plenty on Friday night.

Bay Steamers coaching team have named their squad to play the Wellington Lions in the Capital tomorrow night, which will be a special milestone occasion for one veteran player.

It will be a memorable game for Nic Souchon who is set to make his debut off the bench and also for Steamers midfielder Chase Tiatia who will play his 50th game for the Bay.

Last year Tiata took out the Duane Monkely Medal at the New Zealand Rugby Awards for his thrilling form during the Mitre 10 Cup, in which he played a crucial role in his side winning the championship

With Wellington now being in alert level one, crowds will be permitted to attend the game.

The game kicks off at Wellington's Sky Stadium from 7.05pm, with tickets available online through Ticketek.

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Southland team:

Tevita Mafileo, Nathan Vella, Jeff Thwaites, Kane Le'aupepe, Keepa Mewett, Aaron Carroll, (captain) Zane Kapeli, Joe Tupe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Dan Hollinshead, Fa'asiu Fuatai

Chase Tiatia, Regan Ware, Joe Webber and Kaleb Trask.

Also Nic Souchon (debut game) Jordan Lay, Ross Geldenhuys, Stan van den Hoven, Joe Johnston, Luke Campbell, Scott Curry and Cole Forbes.

